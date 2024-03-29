New Documentary Explores Problem-Solving Skills in Young Children
Lives in the Balance logo
"Never Too Early: CPS with Very Young Kids," is set to release on March 29, 2024 and stream free on the Lives in the Balance website.
It’s never too early to engage kids in the process of solving the problems that affect their lives.”FREEPORT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ross Greene’s Collaborative & Proactive Solutions (CPS) model has had a dramatic influence on caregivers in families, schools, and treatment facilities all over the world. But educators, parents, and other caregivers often wonder about whether very young children can be effectively engaged in the problem-solving process.
— Dr. Ross Greene
"Never Too Early: CPS with Very Young Kids," a moving documentary set to release on March 29, 2024, seeks to answer this question and more. Produced by Lives in the Balance, this film delves into:
• The aspirations parents and educators have for young kids.
• Their fears about these kids’ futures.
• The skills these kids will need to navigate life in the world they inherit.
• And how the CPS model helps address these aspirations and fears, enhance those skills, and equip kids – as early as possible -- with the ability to problem-solve.
While Dr. Greene, renowned psychologist and originator of the CPS model, leads the narrative, it’s the parents and educators who drive the conversation.
"I’m always reminding people not to sell those young kids short,” says Greene. “I hope the film helps you appreciate the possibilities and come to the recognition that it’s never too early to engage kids in the process of solving the problems that affect their lives."
The documentary will be available for streaming at no charge on the Lives in the Balance website (www.livesinthebalance.org) starting March 29, 2024. The website also is home to vast free resources on the CPS model.
"We're excited to share this film with audiences worldwide," says Greene, founding director of Lives in the Balance. "And we are indebted to the Kimberley Montclair Academy and Wintonbury Early Childhood Magnet School for their participation in this project."
About Lives in the Balance: Lives in the Balance is a non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ross Greene. Its mission is to provide free resources on the CPS model, advocate on behalf of our most vulnerable kids and their caregivers, and address the systemic issues that impede progress and change.
About "Never Too Early: CPS with Very Young Kids": "Never Too Early: CPS with Very Young Kids" is a documentary produced by Lives in the Balance, exploring the application of Collaborative and Proactive Solutions (CPS) with very young children. Through interviews and real-life examples, the film demonstrates the potential of engaging young minds in problem-solving processes from an early age.
Maile Munson
Lives in the Balance
mailemunson@livesinthebalance.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube