Introducing Masters Art Hangers: A Legacy of Innovation and Heart launching at the National Hardware Show

The essence of Masters Art Hangers (MAH) emerged from a heartfelt nickname given by David to his mother, symbolizing the profound bond shared through the language of art.

Masters Art Hangers, founded by Steve Kumetz (Hangman Products), is poised to redefine the art hanging space at tomorrow’s National Hardware Show in Las Vegas.

We're crafting a legacy of inclusivity, artistry, and empathy, inspired by my son David's journey with autism. Our mission goes beyond hanging art – it's about hope and dreams for families like ours.”
— Steve Kumetz
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masters Art Hangers, founded by Steve Kumetz, a seasoned inventor and entrepreneur known for his groundbreaking work with Hangman Products, is poised to redefine the art hanging space. At tomorrow’s National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, this visionary brand will unveil its latest creations, born from a blend of artistic passion and a deep commitment to family and community.

Steve Kumetz, whose eclectic background spans various industries, brings his wealth of experience and inventive spirit to Masters Art Hangers. His previous venture, Hangman Products, is renowned for its quality, innovation, and extensive distribution network, featuring in over 15,000 retail outlets globally and holding numerous awards and patents. This foundation underscores Steve's credibility and expertise as he introduces Masters Art Hangers.

Beyond his professional accolades, Steve's personal journey is equally compelling. Driven by his devotion to his son, David, an artist living with autism, Steve's latest endeavor is not just about business—it's about creating a legacy.

Masters Art Hangers symbolizes a father's love, a commitment to inclusivity, and the belief that art can be a powerful medium for connection and expression in the realm of autism.

Event Details:
Location: National Hardware Show, Las Vegas
Dates: March 26-28, 2024, Stand N76

Media Opportunity:
Journalists are invited to an exclusive interview with Steve Kumetz, offering a unique glimpse into the inspiration and aspirations behind Masters Art Hangers. Discover the story of a man who harnesses his entrepreneurial acumen to make a meaningful difference in the world of art and beyond.

Join us at the National Hardware Show to witness the convergence of innovation, artistry, and heartfelt purpose with Masters Art Hangers.

For interview arrangements and more information, please contact:
Steve Kumetz
818-400-6483
info@mastersarthangers.com

About Masters Art Hangers:
Inspired by the creative journey of David Kumetz and driven by Steve Kumetz's legacy of innovation, Masters Art Hangers is set to introduce a new standard in art display, combining functional excellence with a mission to support and empower.

Instagram: @masters_art_hangers
Facebook: @mastersarthangers

Steve Kumetz
Masters Art Hangers
+1 818-400-6483
steve@mastersarthangers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

