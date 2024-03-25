French Bulldog 'Recardito' Missing After Vehicle Theft in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District is asking for the community’s assistance to find a French Bulldog that went missing after the vehicle he was inside was stolen in Northwest.

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 3:01 a.m., the victim parked their car in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. When the victim returned, they discovered their vehicle had been taken. The victim’s 4-year-old French Bulldog named Recardito was inside the vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle has been recovered, but Recardito was not in the vehicle.

The victim’s dog can be seen in the photo below:

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24044196

###