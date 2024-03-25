Comment Period Opens for Alamance County Landfill Title V Air Quality Permit

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting public comments on a draft Title V air quality permit for the Alamance County Landfill.

Comments will be accepted through April 24.

The county-owned and -operated municipal solid waste landfill in Graham, North Carolina, is required to obtain a Title V air quality permit because as it expands, its capacity will be above 2.5 million metric tons and 2.5 million cubic meters. The landfill’s emissions were calculated at well below the threshold for requiring a gas collection and control system. Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ showed that no toxic air pollutant is expected to be above the acceptable ambient level.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The permit would also require the landfill to prevent objectionable odors offsite. The facility would be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until April 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “Alamance County Landfill.23A” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.