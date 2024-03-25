YOOM ANNOUNCES RENOWNED CREATIVE EXECUTIVE JOE RUBINO AS NEW BOARD ADVISOR
Thrilled to welcome Joe Rubino to our team. His passion for storytelling, wealth of creative experience will undoubtedly solidify our position at the forefront of the gaming and VFX industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITES STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOOM, pioneers in neural network-driven solutions, is pleased to announce award-winning interactive entertainment executive Joe Rubino has joined its board of advisors. His appointment represents a significant milestone for YOOM, marking a strategic move toward reshaping the future of gaming, cinematics, animation and Hollywood.
— Gilad Talmon, CEO, YOOM
Rubino brings over 15 years of experience in creative direction, cinematic direction and game development to YOOM, and in his new role will support the adoption of YOOM’s technology among indie and large studios. He will also leverage his expertise to further develop technological innovations yet to be seen in gaming.
“I am honored to join YOOM at such a pivotal time in the industry,” said Rubino. “I was drawn to YOOM by its breakthrough neural network technology and the team’s capacity to deliver faster, higher quality captures. My goal is to be the glue that connects the dots for studios of all sizes so their creative teams can embrace and integrate these technological advancements in their project pipelines.”
Rubino most recently served as Head of Cinematics & Storytelling - North America at NetEase Games, where he was responsible for building cinematic technologies, next generation cutscene fidelity, transmedia, global partnerships and first- and third-party co-development. He has held pivotal roles at AAA studios, including Amazon, Microsoft, Ubisoft and Rockstar Games, and has left an indelible mark on some of the industry’s most esteemed franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, The Outer Worlds, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne and Forza.
“We are thrilled to welcome Joe Rubino to our team,” said Gilad Talmon, CEO of YOOM. “His passion for storytelling, wealth of experience and creative prowess will undoubtedly enrich our projects and solidify our position at the forefront of the gaming and VFX industry.”
The groundbreaking technology developed by YOOM represents a new era of character animation. By harnessing the power of neural networks, YOOM has revolutionized traditional motion capture processes, achieving unprecedented speed, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Unlike conventional methods requiring actors to wear cumbersome suits and headgear, YOOM’s markerless system allows for seamless performances, free from technical constraints. YOOM’s proprietary algorithms enable rapid data capture and processing, resulting in up to 400% faster results. With YOOM’s technology, studios can focus more on artistic creativity and less on technical hurdles, empowering teams to stay ahead of the curve.
About YOOM
Founded in Tel Aviv, the “Startup Nation” city, and with an innovative studio nestled in the heart of Hollywood, YOOM is a pioneer of neural network-driven solutions to transform the gaming and VFX industry. YOOM is the leading next generation character creation and mocap tech enabling gameplay, cinematics and trailers for body, fingers and face using no markers, head cameras or gloves. YOOM's technology significantly decreases overhead costs and accelerates character animation pipelines enabling art directors, cinematic directors and game developers to scale their creations like never before. YOOM has a commercial presence in the US, Europe, Middle East and APAC regions.
