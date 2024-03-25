Auour Investments Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for 4Q 2023
Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategiesBOSTON, MA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auour Investments announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best-performing managed ETF strategies for 4Q 2023. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.
”As the needs and viewpoints of investors are becoming more diverse, investment advisors must incorporate strategies capable of being customized to their client’s goals. SMA strategies are becoming increasingly important as an efficient tool to provide custom investment solutions for portfolios of all sizes and have seen asset growth of over 19% in 2023. It is also increasingly important for managers to Identify quality SMA strategies. Zephyr PSN has been helping advisors find quality products for 40 years and achieving Top Gun status confirms that Auour Investments has outperformed their peers in a meaningful way.” Said Nick Williams Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr.
Auour’s fixed-income solutions aim to navigate the various phases of an investment cycle using a proprietary risk detection system, the Auour Regime Model (ARM). Built on the ARM foundation, the firm offers three fixed-income solutions: Global Fixed Income, Municipal Bond, and Ultra Low Duration Income. Utilizing exchange-traded funds, each strategy aims to produce 90%+ of the market’s upside potential while only capturing half of its declines.
"In 2023, our firm celebrated its tenth anniversary, coinciding with the milestone of our Global Fixed Income strategy reaching its 10-year mark in October. We are thrilled to receive recognition from Zephyr, who named us Manager of the Decade for our core fixed income strategy and acknowledged our superior returns over the past three years for our Ultra Low Duration Income strategy," stated Robert Kuftinec, managing principal of Auour.
Through a combination of PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.
Auour’s Global Fixed Income strategy was named Manager of the Decade, meaning our Global Fixed Income strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, the strategy’s returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also had a standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.
Also, Auour’s Ultra Low Duration strategy was named Top Gun 3-Star rating, meaning our Ultra Low Duration Income strategy had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.
"Our emphasis on identifying shifts in investment climates through risk assessment has enabled us to navigate turbulent markets effectively over the past ten years. We are pleased to see our efforts acknowledged by a prominent database of strategists," commented Ken Doerr, managing principal.
“When we started this firm, we adopted a novel approach to investment management, pioneering a form of regime-based investing. It is hard to describe the feeling of having our first decade of operations topped off with being tied for second in performance and first in Sharpe Ratio within the 10 firms selected. It is amazing to be listed alongside firms that include many of the largest fixed-income managers in the world,” stated Joe Hosler, managing principal.
The Auour Global Fixed Income and Ultra Low Duration Income strategies represent one of seven strategies within the Instinct family. Each strategy harnesses the power of the Auour Regime Model to navigate the complexities of the investment market's risk terrain. Through leveraging the latest advancements in the exchange-traded fund ecosystem, Auour has crafted purpose-driven strategies spanning the efficient frontier.
The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.
About Auour Investments
Auour Investments (pronounced ‘our’), an SEC-registered investment adviser, offers individuals, institutions, and financial advisors a range of investment strategies delivered through ETF-based portfolio construction techniques. Auour’s mission is to maximize Transparency, Trust, and Total Return by applying over six decades of collective experience within leading financial institutions. To learn more about Auour’s innovative approach to market risk detection, please go to https://www.auour.com.
About PSN
For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Robby Resendez at PSNdata@informais.com Visit PSN online to learn more.
