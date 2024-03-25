Submit Release
Fraudulent Bank Website Scam

Beach Cities Commercial Bank (BCCB) has advised the DFPI that they recently received an inquiry regarding a website associated with the domain “Beachcitiescommercialbank.com,” representing themselves as an e-bank. BCCB’s legitimate domain is beachcitiescb.com. This fraudulent website is utilizing their entire name.

The person who reached out to BCCB to bring awareness to this site shared that he had unfortunately fallen victim to fraud by sending them some “activation” money. Subsequently, he was unable to make any further contact with them.

Please be aware of unexpected emails or text messages that purport to be from financial institutions. Double check by contacting the institution directly by telephone or from their website.  Do not click on links in the email or text message.

To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at https://dfpi.ca.gov/consumers/ or call 1-866-275-2677.

