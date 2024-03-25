“Her Education, Our Future.” How gender-transformative education can eradicate stereotypes in STEM among school students

Author: Viktoriia Barylovska

Have you ever wondered why there’s such a notable gender gap in STEM fields? Why gender-inequalities continue to be at the core of so many professions? Or why girls face so many challenges and such relentless social pressure on their way to a career in STEM?

I’m firmly convinced that gender inequality in STEM is a critical issue today, not only because it limits access to opportunities and resources for women, but also because it deprives society of their valuable contributions. This in turn feeds stereotypes and prejudices, reinforcing the idea that certain fields are more suitable for men than women. Addressing the gender gap in STEM will help unlock the full potential of our scientific and technological capabilities for the benefit of everyone.

Gender imbalances in STEM are a serious challenge for Ukraine, as unfriendly approaches to school education and gender discrimination in different professions lead to children being taught from an early age to choose either a ‘pink’ or a ‘blue’ career path. As long as this continues, opportunities for girls in STEM will still be very limited. Gender-transformative education can help to address this problem.

School is the heart of socialisation, while education is a catalyst for transformation

Stop for a second and imagine being in a classroom teeming with young minds eager to absorb new knowledge. During a maths discussion, the teacher addresses the boys more frequently when asking for complex problem-solving strategies, assuming they have a better grasp of mathematical concepts. Even if a few girls do raise their hands to answer, studies have shown that boys are more likely to be asked to speak. Result? A perpetuation of the stereotype that boys are naturally better at mathematics, which prevents girls from taking advanced mathematics courses in the future.

While there is no evidence at all to support this assumption that girls are worse at maths than boys, it is true that the way in which we educate our schoolchildren can make a significant impact on their ability to perform in STEM. Gender inequality in schools is directly connected to educational approaches and can have a huge impact on students’ career choices. Simply put, the gender imbalance in STEM is not just the result of a personal preferences, but rather is deeply rooted in our education system.

So how exactly does school education contribute to the creation of gender gaps in STEM subjects? Let’s dive into the origins of gender stereotypes around STEM careers in schools and how gender-transformative education can open up opportunities for girls, ultimately shaping a more sustainable future.

Pink and Blue: our school education is not the same for all genders

Since early childhood, boys are steered towards toys and activities labelled as ‘masculine’, while girls are directed towards those considered ‘feminine’ by our society. Have you ever noticed how boys are often handed toy trucks, while girls get pretty dolls? These seemingly innocent gestures start shaping children’s views on what they can and cannot do. This early conditioning moulds their perceptions and significantly influences their educational choices further down the line. From the moment children step into classrooms, they’re subtly nudged into predefined gender roles. As they progress through the school system, these stereotypes are further entrenched, with girls nudged towards humanities and boys towards STEM subjects. According to UNESCO materials, these gender biases perpetuate gender inequality, limiting girls’ opportunities in STEM fields. That’s where gender-transformative education comes in, shaking up the status quo and opening doors for all girls, regardless of their background.

Gender stereotypes and prejudice in STEM: what role does school play and why does it matter?

When I was analysing the fact sheet entitled “#HerEducationOurFuture: innovation and technology for gender equality; the latest facts on gender equality in education” prepared by UNESCO for International Women’s Day 2023, I was genuinely surprised to see that girls are much less likely than boys to choose technical specialities, despite the fact that in most countries girls are just as successful in maths and science as boys.

According to UNESCO statistics, in 2018, women accounted for only 28% of engineering and 40% of computer science graduates globally. The following year, those figures were even worse. In 30 out of 121 countries, women accounted for less than 20% of engineering graduates, while in 61 out of 115 countries, less than 30% of computer science graduates were women. There are certainly many factors at play, but we’ll focus on the roots of this problem in school.

Girls’ confidence in their ability to excel in STEM subjects can be negatively affected not only by their peers, parents and teachers, but also by educational materials, which may adhere to, or even promote, gender stereotypes among students. A specific problem is the lack of visible female role models in STEM subjects, reinforcing the belief that these fields are not for women. If textbooks, posters, or classroom displays show predominantly male scientists, mathematicians or engineers, this can send the wrong message to students, that women have historically played a minimal role in STEM achievements.

UNESCO says that over time, low levels of confidence can carry over into adulthood, so the cycle continues, as female teachers may underestimate their own ability to impart science and maths knowledge. As teachers are crucial role models for girls, lower self-confidence among female teachers in science and mathematics may affect their female students’ own confidence in their ability to do these subjects!

Furthermore, according to UNESCO, many women do not have the same information and communication technology (ICT) skills as men, and the gender gap in these skills is evident at all levels. For example, in European countries, there are at most 25 women with advanced ICT skills (such as programming) for every hundred men.

Globally, the proportion of female teachers continues to grow. UNESCO reports that the percentage of female teachers in preschool education increased from 92% to 94% between 2000 and 2020, while in primary education, it increased from 59% to 67% over the same period. This underscores the importance of role models in countries where girls’ access to education remains generally limited compared to the access that boys enjoy, and where large numbers of girls don’t reach secondary education.

Here are a few everyday examples of how school can contribute to the perpetuation of gender stereotypes and biases in STEM:

1) Teachers and classmates may use stereotypical language that unintentionally reinforces gender biases in STEM subjects (e.g. ‘it’s natural that boys are better at maths’ or ‘girls should study the humanities or social sciences’).

2) School textbooks or teaching materials may use examples or scenarios that are predominantly male, or which depict women in passive and stereotypical roles, which covertly show schoolchildren how society allocates STEM subjects, or tasks, according to gender.

3) Male students may tease or bully those female classmates who show an interest in STEM subjects, making them less likely to participate in these fields due to daily peer pressure.

4) Teachers may praise boys more for their maths ability, while girls are more likely to be praised for being neat or well-behaved, highlighting different expectations for their respective performances in STEM subjects.

Gender-transformative education in the school context: Pros and… Pros?

Needless to say, gender-transformative education is highly important for society. Girls and women constitute a huge resource that has not yet been tapped into, and which can play a vital role in the development of technology and scientific innovation as we seek to achieve sustainable development. We need to invest much more in their talents!

A gender-transformative approach is capable of empowering women to make a full contribution in STEM. It enables and empowers stakeholders (students, teachers, communities and policymakers) to examine, challenge and change the unhealthy gender norms and power imbalances that favour men over women in STEM. It also addresses the underlying causes of gender inequality, not only the different needs, abilities, aspirations and contributions of girls and boys, but also discriminatory norms, policies and outdated practices. Sounds promising, doesn’t it?

School systems in the EU and Ukraine

The European Institute for Gender Equality’s review of the 2023 Gender Equality Index shows that, thanks to curriculum development and the implementation of innovative teaching methods, EU countries have seen positive changes, as well as a significant increase in the number of girls choosing STEM careers. For instance, Sweden‘s adoption of gender-neutral teaching practices has led to a notable increase in girls pursuing STEM subjects. Besides, in EU member states like Denmark or the Netherlands, where gender-sensitive teaching is highly prioritised, the gender gap in STEM enrolment has clearly narrowed. These statistics underscore the effectiveness of proactive measures in promoting gender equality in schools.

Ukraine is also taking positive actions to promote gender-transformative education, thanks in part, to government initiatives such as the State Strategy for Ensuring Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Men until 2030. This forms part of our commitment to the Biarritz Partnership, an international initiative for equal rights and opportunities, particularly in education.

Despite the ongoing war, Ukrainian schools are adopting new teaching practices that break traditional gender roles. There are now volunteer initiatives, mentoring projects, podcasts and interactive platforms, educational materials, charitable foundations, and NGOs in Ukraine that all actively promote STEM among schoolgirls. We all need to advocate for gender equality!

Finally, I think education is indeed a powerful catalyst for eradicating gender stereotypes and building a more equitable society that strives for a sustainable future. Together, we can break down gender barriers and enable future generations of girls to thrive in STEM. Everyone can contribute to solving this social issue by learning about this topic and breaking the cycle of gender discrimination.

So, what is the main takeaway? It’s simple: her education is always about our future.

