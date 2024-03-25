Submit Release
EU launches initiative for women’s empowerment in tech industry

On 22 March, the European Union launched a ‘Women Mentorship in Tech Programmes’ project in Georgia that will be implemented by the Business and Technology University (BTU), based in Tbilisi. 

The project primarily aims to enhance digital human capital in Georgia, particularly for girls and women.

The initiative will engage 1,100 beneficiaries and 320 mentors over three seasons, promoting regional diversity by selecting at least one-third of participants from regions outside the capital. Five-month-long mentorship sessions will be organised in five key tech directions, including cybersecurity, front-end development, graphic design, digital marketing, and UX/UI design.

“We are proud to support the ‘Women Mentorship in Tech Programmes’ project in Georgia as part of our commitment to promoting gender equality and digital inclusion,” EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynsky said at the launch event in Tbilisi. “By investing in initiatives like this, we aim to bridge the skills gap in the ICT sector and empower women to thrive in the digital age, ultimately contributing to Georgia’s economic growth and stability.” 

