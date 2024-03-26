Event Oasis Unveiled: Exceptional Venues at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
Explore exclusive event venues for memorable celebrations at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives - luxurious settings for unforgettable parties and weddings.HURUVALHI, MALDIVES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives provides a unique and luxurious setting for private events that are certain to leave a lasting impact. Offering a range of outdoor venues suitable for intimate dinners to large-scale gatherings, the resort serves as an ideal backdrop for weddings, corporate events, wellness retreats, and more.
The resort features impressive event spaces that combine functionality and aesthetics, establishing a serene atmosphere suitable for any event. From private islands perfect for romantic proposals and intimate weddings to overwater bars and beachfront dining options, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives caters to various preferences.
Exceptional Venues
Featuring stunning water views, sophisticated design, and adaptable layouts, the event spaces at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives blend functionality and aesthetics to create a relaxing atmosphere appealing to both the sophisticated and the spontaneous. The Baby Island, a secluded private island just a paddle away from the resort, is ideal for romantic proposals, castaway wedding ceremonies, or exclusive dining experiences under the stars. Further out lies the beautiful Castaway Island, suitable for private picnics and snorkeling sessions among the reef's new fish friends.
Numerous captivating options are available on the main island as well. The adults-only, overwater Beru Bar at the resort serves as an ideal destination for intimate sunsets, Izakaya bites, and evenings spent dancing under the Maldives' largest disco ball. Todis Bar offers a perfect setting for enjoying fresh oysters and craft cocktails while lounging in the shade, while Joos Café provides a relaxed environment for all-day lounging with healthy smoothies, coffee, and plant-based cuisine. Kula, the all-day dining spot, offers a bright and breezy dining room serving Indian, Mexican, and Mediterranean flavors that highlight local ingredients and fresh catches of the day. Extending along Kula, Joos Café, and Todis Bar, the Pool Deck surrounding the Main Pool provides ample space for lounging, enjoying drinks at the floating bar, or hosting a vibrant pool party with colorful inflatables.
For a casual group beach dinner experience, guests can visit BBQ Shak, where fresh seafood and meats are grilled over coconut shell charcoal, or Gudaguda, the signature overwater restaurant embodying the Maldivian lifestyle with ocean-fresh ingredients and low cushions for comfortable lounging.
Once a venue is selected, the resort's events team will aid in planning and executing a memorable celebration that will create a lasting impression. From island weddings to pool parties and intimate dinners, the options are endless. Professional photographers are on hand to capture every moment, ensuring that the event is truly special.
For grand-scale celebrations, the resort's Island Takeover package allows for up to 200 guests to enjoy a fully private, ultra-luxurious experience complete with daily tennis matches, water sports, snorkeling expeditions, spa treatments, and exceptional food and beverage offerings.
For those interested in experiencing Easter at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, Camp Standard offers an exclusive retreat from March 27 to April 7, 2024. With activities tailored for adults, kids, and families, such as sunrise yoga, beach Olympics, BBQs, and more, guests can relish a fun and memorable holiday experience. The resort's Easter offer encompasses a range of activities, culminating in a Baby Island Bash featuring food, drinks, and a DJ for a perfect celebration. Extend your stay with the Stowaway package, which includes complimentary seaplane transfers, breakfast, discounts, and access to a variety of water sports and activities.
For further details on events at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, please visit https://www.thestandardevents.com/maldives.
About Standard International (The Standard Hotels):
Established in 1999, The Standard hotels are renowned for their trendsetting guests, innovative design, and unique approach. Operating in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Maldives, and Hua Hin, with the anticipated launch of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon in 2022, every project by The Standard aims to challenge norms, elevate aesthetics, and provide exclusive experiences. Backed by Sansiri PLC, a top Thai real estate developer, The Standard brand is known for its whimsical style, meticulous design, and exceptional service across hospitality, travel, dining, and nightlife sectors.
Visit www.standardhotels.com for more details.
