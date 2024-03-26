Beaded Belts SAREES SHOPPING MALL

Shopkhoj Provides a Handy Shopping Guide to Expats

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those living an ‘expat’ life, it’s hard to keep track of the latest fashion trends in the ‘mother’ country, India. Fashion is moving at a dizzying pace everywhere and while the Internet and social media have made it easier to get a handle on what’s happening, the sheer variety and combinations of choices available in a country like India can be head-spinning. Shopkhoj provides a handy shopping guide to Expats looking to keep up with changing trends while holding onto classics that endure, delivering a quick and easy guide to classic and latest shopping and experiences in key Indian cities.

India is unique in the repository and selection of magnificent home-grown fabrics and weaves. Be it cotton, silks, tussar, or myriad other – the choices available defy imagination(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/). In addition to the availability of a wide variety of fabrics, the choice of outfits, clothing pieces and designs makes it easier and exciting to experiment & create fashionable clothes. Understanding what to wear, how to accessorize and how to update one’s wardrobe without throwing away everything can seem daunting. Questions that folks struggle with include:

- How do I find an accessory that updates my traditional sari (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/saree/) to make it look trendier?

- Can I go to familiar jaunts for the experiences of walking around the old city and still get to understand newer offerings?

- What are the newer cuts of tops and pants that I can buy without losing on some classic pieces that I still want to wear?

- How do I update my salwar kameez (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/salwar-kamez/) collections to stay ahead with the times?

…and on and on

Navigating the above brings its own set of challenges. Knowing what to shop for and where to find this can be tough enough on its own. The added time crunch for expats making short visits – meeting family and friends, indulging in culinary and sightseeing experiences and so on – makes this a near-impossible juggling act. In addition, many still hold onto nostalgia and the past – of classic fashions and traditional timeless pieces; of shopping and eating experiences that are treasured.

Shopkhoj provides a reliable guide to some of the answers to questions above in different cities in India. For example, if you long for the experience of walking around in Delhi’s colonial heart, Connaught Place is the place to go. Apart from taking in the sights and smells of the city, shopping here offers a panorama of choices – from Western wear and latest fashions, to the old shops that have been around for decades. (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/connaught-place/

Sarees

Sarees are one of the most well-known and iconic pieces of Indian clothing, having endured for centuries. While this traditional piece of cloth continues to hold the imagination, updated versions include types of draping , along with accessorizing using fashion-forward blouses, dupattas, shoes, jewelry etc. In addition, top Indian designers like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, & many more bring their own twists to the fabrics and designs in sarees. From the traditional Kanjeevaram & Banarasi sarees , the ethnic saree has taken myriad routes to retain its preeminent position in fashion choices. The latest is Deepika Padukone wearing the saree at BAFTA awards in London.

Saree blouses are an extremely stylish accessory to modernize and add pizzaz to the saree today. No longer is the blouse considered a poor cousin, just an accessory to show off the saree – the main attraction. Blouses today very often ARE the main attraction, and the choices of designs, cuts, fabrics, embroidery, etc. make one wonder if folks spend as much on the blouse, if not more, as on the saree itself.

Salwar-kameez

Another timeless piece of Indian attire is the salwar-kameez. Modern twists on the traditional design give the consumer a variety of choices to update one’s wardrobe. From minimalistic designs to the flowy Anarkali style there’s a wide range of options available. Fusion styles incorporating western trends – e.g. asymmetric hemlines, cigarette pants instead of the traditional churidar or salwar give an oomph to the outfits sported today.

https://www.shopkhoj.com/best-salwar-kameez-shops-in-delhi/

Kurtis are a trendy and increasingly popular type of clothing worn by folks that allow one to combine ethnic prints, designs and feel with a touch of western comfort. Longer than a typical kameez or tunic, the kurti pairs well with jeans, and pants.

Dupattas

Traditionally dupattas were worn over salwar-kameezes as an enhancing piece. Today this accessory is worn in a variety of ways – with kurtis, with western outfits to add a splash of color, and even as another piece in a modern way of saree-draping. The timeless nature of dupattas, along with the variety of offerings – different prints and embroidery, fabrics, cultural designs depicted – can fill one’s wardrobe all on its own.

Shoes

Juttis , the traditional Indian footwear is contemporary fashion today. Even Melania Trump wore them. The traditional Indian jutti can be paired with both western dresses such as the jeans & the traditional India wear such as saree and salwar kameez.

https://www.shopkhoj.com/walk-in-style-with-these-top-10-designer-juttis/

Several international brands are available in India today for the choice of sandals, boots, Espadrilles ,wedges.

Jewelry (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jewellery/)

While traditional jewellery still holds its place for occasions like weddings, etc. - Imitation or costume jewellery has taken over Indian jewellery preferences .When you can get more colourful choices with imitation jewellery, why spend money on real jewellery? Once again , they prove their versatility by being paired with both Indian & western dresses.

Fashion choices continue to push the boundaries of innovation. The innovations produced by updating classics with modern twists, accessories, ways of wearing the pieces almost create pieces of art. The best part of all of this? it’s easier than ever to have fun and make a statement – whether it be using one’s old saree to create a modern look using a different draping technique; or creating an ensemble piece with accessories.