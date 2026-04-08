Odisha Stone carvings Canvas Painting -Odisha Konark Sun Temple Sculptures

Shopkhoj Showcases ODISHA ,A Symphony of Wildlife and World Heritage

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odisha, often called India’s “undiscovered state,” is a treasure trove of temples, wildlife, and natural wonders that blend spirituality with scenic beauty. From the UNESCO-listed Konark Sun Temple to the serene Chilika Lake, Odisha offers a unique mix of heritage and nature that makes it a must-visit destination.



Konark Sun Temple.

It is a UNESCO World Heritage site shaped like a colossal stone chariot dedicated to the Sun God. It was built around 1250 CE by King Narasimhadeva I. This temple represents Surya’s( Sun God’s) chariot with 24 intricately carved wheels. It is renowned for its architectural grandeur and cosmic symbolism.

Jagannath Temple, Puri. One of India’s holiest pilgrimage sites, famous for the annual Rath Yatra festival. It was established in the 12th century & is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (a form of Krishna). It is central to the famous Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival), where massive chariots carry the deities through the streets.It is a sought after spectacle.The word Juggernaut originates from this deity.

Udayagiri & Khandagiri Caves, Bhubaneswar, are ancient Jain rock-cut caves showcasing inscriptions and carvings .Dating back to the 1st century BCE, these caves near Bhubaneswar were carved under King Kharavela’s patronage. They feature inscriptions and sculptures reflecting Jain monastic traditions. They are similar to the Ajanta & Ellora Caves (https://www.shopkhoj.com/ajanta-ellora-caves/)

Dhaulagiri Stupa. Located on the banks of the Daya River,near the Capital city Bhuvaneshwar, this site marks the battlefield of the Kalinga War (261 BCE). Emperor Ashoka’s transformation from conquest to Buddhism is commemorated here with the Shanti Stupa.It is an important center for Buddhist heritage.

Chilika Lake is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon and the world’s second largest .It covers an area of 1100 sq km and is home to dolphins,fish and migratory birds.It is a premier biodiversity hotspot and serves as a watering ground for migratory waterfowl & other birds in winter.One can spot flamingos & it is home to the Irrawaddy dolphins.

Simlipal National Park, Odisha, is a tiger reserve with waterfalls, elephants, and rich biodiversity in lush forests.It is in the Mayurbhanj District of Odisha. Simlipal National Park is perfect for safaris, trekking, and exploring waterfalls like Barehipani.

Raghurajpur, the heritage crafts village of Odisha, is a living museum of traditional art forms. Nestled near Puri, this picturesque town is famous for its Pattachitra paintings and intricate scroll art depicting mythological stories, especially of Lord Jagannath.

Raghurajpur has gained global attention for preserving centuries-old traditions.

It is special for the following reasons-

•It is an artistic village. Every house in the village is adorned with murals, and almost every family is engaged in some form of art—Pattachitra, palm-leaf engravings, wooden toys, masks, and stone carvings.

The village is closely tied to the Temple of Lord Jagannath , with artisans creating ceremonial items used in the Puri temple rituals.

Visitors can experience authentic Odia village life, where art is not just a profession but a way of living.

It was declared a heritage crafts village by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage).

• Nuapatna is a weaving village in Odisha’s Cuttack district. It lies about 70 km from Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital. Nuapatna specializes in ikkat (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/ikkat-fabrics/), a resist-dyeing technique where yarns are dyed in patterns before weaving. This creates complex motifs that appear seamlessly woven into the fabric.The village streets themselves are part of the weaving process—warp threads are often stretched outdoors between poles for dyeing and drying.

• The village is world-renowned for its exquisite ikat textiles.Ikat Weaving is one of the most important handloom clusters in India, preserving centuries-old traditions while producing sarees and fabrics that are prized globally.

Best Time to Visit Odisha is October to March for pleasant weather and festivals.

Cultural Highlight: Attend the Rath Yatra in Puri for a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

Local Cuisine: Try Odisha’s famous cusine such as Dalma (lentils with vegetables), Pakhala Bhata (fermented rice), and authentic Rasagulla, Chhena Poda (baked cheese dessert), Pitha (steamed cakes), and seafood like Macha Ghanta.

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Textile Weaving in Odisha

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