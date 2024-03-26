Damon Bernath Launches New Podcast, "Shocking Insights" on Premier Platforms

Damon Bernath

Cincinnati electrician Damon Bernath launches "Shocking Insights" podcast on premier platforms, offering valuable industry expertise.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned electrician and expert in electrical systems Damon Bernath is excited to unveil his innovative new podcast,' Shocking Insights.' This podcast, set to premiere on popular platforms like iHeart, Spotify, and Apple, promises to revolutionize the airwaves with its unique blend of rich content and invaluable electrical how-to guides.

With over two decades of experience, Damon Bernath is a revered member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 212 in Cincinnati, Ohio. "Shocking Insights" aims to channel Damon's extensive knowledge and experience into episodes that cover a wide range of topics, from intricate how-to guides tailored toward electrical projects to personal anecdotes from his 20-year career. Listeners will gain exclusive access to insights on navigating the landscape of a career as an electrician and the challenges and triumphs that come with it.

The podcast will also spotlight Damon's most challenging and noteworthy projects across Cincinnati, including his significant contributions to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Cincinnati Art Center, and the University of Cincinnati dormitory addition.

Damon began after completing his high school education at Colerain High School in 1989, followed by an apprenticeship at VBE Electric in 1994. His dedication and passion for electrical work have made him an indispensable asset to the IBEW and the electrical community.

Aside from his professional endeavors, Damon Bernath has diverse interests, including motorcycle riding, sports, weightlifting, and camping. His enthusiasm for home remodeling and design showcases his detail-oriented approach and dedication to enhancing living spaces for himself and others.

"In launching 'Shocking Insights,' my goal is to bridge the gap between the complex world of electrical work and those eager to understand it, whether industry professionals or DIY enthusiasts. This podcast is the culmination of over 20 years of experience, lessons learned, and the joys of working as an electrician." Damon Bernath stated. "I'm thrilled to share this journey with my listeners, offering them technical guidance and a glimpse into the life that pulses behind the scenes of electrical projects. Together, we'll uncover the shocking truths and insights of the trade, one episode at a time."

"Shocking Insights" is a podcast that offers a unique perspective on the world of electrical work, guided by the seasoned expertise of Damon Bernath. You can understand and appreciate this fascinating field more deeply by tuning in through electrifying insights and stories illuminating its complexities and joys. This podcast is worth your time if you want to learn more about electrical work.

About Damon Bernath:

Damon Bernath is an esteemed electrician with over 20 years of expertise, specializing in repairing and installing electrical systems for residential and commercial properties. A proud member of the IBEW Local 212, Damon's career is highlighted by his contributions to several high-profile projects and his passion for home remodeling and design.

