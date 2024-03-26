Mogul & Funky Matas Collab to Prove Film3 is the Future of Film Financing
We created a platform for people just like Funky. Creators want to create but not all of them have the financial support needed to build these bigger projects. This is why we created the Mogul.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mogul Productions, the cutting-edge Web3 platform has inked a new deal with a legend in the tattoo and social media world. Mogul Productions latest collaboration with social media sensation, Funky Matas, on his new documentary project [Why].
— Matt Gigault CEO
Funky is a walking, talking modern take on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Celebrities love this guy for his unfiltered attitude and how he is the embodiment of his own creativity. His art form has turned him into a viral sensation and now he is going to bring his fans even closer through his upcoming docuseries.
But here's the kicker – Funky Matas is not just stopping at making a documentary. He's also launching a fundraising initiative on Mogul Productions' platform, giving fans and film buffs alike the unique opportunity to be a part of this cinematic journey.
“This is so dope. I get to work with my community to fund and participate in my tv show. We are in this together folks.” - Funky Matas
Mogul Productions is all about empowering creators and giving the audience a front-row seat to the filmmaking process, and this partnership with Funky Matas is a testament to that mission. "We're beyond excited to work with Funky," said Gigault CEO. "His energy, creativity, and unparalleled knack for engaging with the public are exactly what the world of Web3 entertainment needs."
https://x.com/mogulofficial_/status/1767550398657634762?s=20
"The fundraising campaign kicks off in April 2024, with plenty of surprises in store for backers, including exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, even a chance to get inked by Funky himself. Also, it’s audiences chance to add to his record breaking tattoo of signatures"
So, get ready to dive into the life of one of social media's most intriguing figures. With Funky Matas and Mogul Productions at the helm, "Funky Matas: [Why]" is set to be a docuseries that leaves a permanent mark on the industry.
Over 200 celebrity signatures tattood by the celebrities themselves on his back.
*Tony Hawk, Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Stan Lee, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more...
