Leydig, Voit & Mayer Elects Paul Filbin as President

Chicago-based intellectual property law firm Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd., is pleased to announce that Paul J. Filbin has been elected as President of the firm.

Mr. Filbin has been with the Firm for over 25 years. Having witnessed the expansion of the firm to multiple offices in the U.S. as well as offices in Germany and China, he looks forward to addressing the many opportunities and challenges inherent in an international practice of intellectual property law. According to Paul: “our principal focus will remain our clients and their needs as they confront the newest technological developments and the accompanying complex legal and business issues. With our vast IP talent, we think we are uniquely positioned to do so.”

About Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd.

Leydig, Voit & Mayer has a singular focus: the practice of intellectual property law. The firm provides intellectual property litigation, prosecution, counseling and licensing services to a wide range of clients worldwide, from individual inventors to multinational corporations. Leydig offers deep litigation and technical expertise in areas critical to business today, including pharmaceuticals, industrial processing chemicals, electronics, software, computers, manufacturing, biotechnology and business methods. Founded in 1893, the firm has more than 80 attorneys and 100 staff professionals working in offices in Chicago, IL; Alexandria, VA; Boulder, CO; Frankfurt, Germany; Shenzhen, China; and Walnut Creek, CA. For more information, visit www.leydig.com.

