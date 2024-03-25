Maryland Department of General Services Receives EVAL Gold Certificate for State Center EV Chargers

March 25, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services was awarded Forth’s Electric Vehicle Adoption Leadership (EVAL) Gold certification for leadership in promoting the transition to zero emission vehicles through workplace charging. Forth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing equitable access to electric transportation. The EVAL program is a national workplace charging certification program that provides recognition and technical assistance to organizations supporting the adoption of clean transportation.

The Department’s Office of Energy and Sustainability, in partnership with BGE, provided public access to electric vehicle charging through the installation of eight chargers at the State Center Office Complex in Baltimore, MD.

“As we move Maryland forward, eco-friendly investments are necessary in achieving the Moore/Miller Administration’s climate’s goals. With the addition of these new EV chargers to the State Center complex, DGS will continue to achieve these goals with more green and sustainable transportation options for those commuting to Baltimore,” said Maryland Department of General Service Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “We are thrilled to be recognized as an EV charging champion through this EVAL Gold certification and we are proud of our commitment to clean commuting and environmental sustainability.”

Organizations achieve a certification tier based on the total number of points accumulated in the five sections of the certification: Engaging Employees, Planning Evaluation, Mobility Incentives, EV Charging, and Leading with Innovation. The Maryland Department of General Services earned a gold certification tier by achieving the total maximum points in Employee Engagement, Planning and Evaluation, and Leading with Innovation.

Notable efforts from the Department’s Office of Energy & Sustainability include the initiative to create an EV Ambassadors affinity group, organize information sessions and Ride and Drive events, and participation in the state fleet cohort, in partnership with the Electrification Coalition, to establish local and regional partnerships.

