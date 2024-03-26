Coming in Hot: A Blueprint for Black Women Setting the World Ablaze Launches in Reverence of Women's History Month

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an empowering tribute to Women’s History Month and in reverence of Pay Equity Day, Dr. Tashion Macon announces the release of her groundbreaking book, "Coming in Hot: A Blueprint for Black Women Setting the World Ablaze," This book is not just a read; it's a movement, a call to action for Black women, the corporate entities that employ them, and the allies dedicated to their success and equitable consideration and inclusion in the C-Suite.

The conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion has never been more critical, and amidst other social-political aggressions, Dr. Macon’s book serves as a beacon of hope, strategy, and empowerment for Black women striving to carve out their rightful place in corporate landscapes around the world. "Coming in Hot '' delivers on its promise of being a blueprint for success, offering rich narratives, proven strategies, and personal insights that cater to the ambitious and the dreamers, catalyzing change-makers, and applauding trail-blazers everywhere.

Why "Coming in Hot" is Important Now

As we celebrate the achievements of women throughout history this month, Dr. Macon’s book highlights the unique obstacles and opportunities that Black women face in the workplace. A recent article in Forbes highlighted that despite the growing rate of Black women with college degrees, there is still a major earnings disparity – Black women are typically paid only 67 cents for every dollar paid to white men, resulting in a staggering $2.1 million earnings loss over the course of a 40-year career .

Released in reflection of the research informing Equal Pay Day, Dr. Macon introduces the “Hotlist,” a framework empowering Black women to count the costs and the coins as they cultivate a career arc as authentic and unique as they are.

“Red flames are often associated with the hottest fire,” Macon notes, “but the truth is the hottest flame is blue. This surprises many who are accustomed to associating heat with the vibrant oranges and reds seen in a crackling campfire or the glowing embers of a dying flame. Blue flames indicate the presence of positive intensity.” Like a Bunsen burner in a laboratory setting or gas stove’s lit burner, the blue-violet flame is a clear indicator of maximum output.

“What if one of the greatest innovators inside the four walls of a corporation is a Black Woman?” Macon continues. “What if she is the Blue Flame? What kind of leader would actually choose to leave brilliance at the bottom in a “bottom-line” business?” That is the current state of consciousness of corporate workplace culture. Black Women are often hidden in plain sight in organizations’ hierarchies. This scenario reflects the power of perception and perception informs bias.

With “Coming in Hot,” Macon wrote the book she wished was available as she herself transitioned from college to work and advanced her career, noting that crafting a career is not only a career arc, it is a career art – and this book offers a shining anthem of possibility for the path forward.

Key Features of the Book:

---Inspiring and Personal Stories: Dr. Macon shares personal anecdotes and experiences, creating a relatable and inspiring narrative for readers while also showcasing compelling stories of how Black women have blazed trails in their respective fields, offering readers benchmarks of success.

---Strategies for Success: She offers practical advice and valuable, actionable strategies on what to do when your degree(s) fail to unlock the door to higher corporate success, responsibility, and financial benefit.

---Allies and Advocates: Recognizing the critical role of allies, the book outlines advice on and techniques for how to actively support and champion the success of Black women in the workplace and provides insights of the world around them.

---A Call to Corporations & Culture: Dr. Macon challenges corporations to go beyond performative gestures, advocating for substantive changes in hiring, promotion, and compensation practices to truly empower an equitable professional future for Black women.

About the Author:

Dr. Tashion Macon is an award-winning brand marketer, celebrated author, sought-after speaker, and outspoken advocate for access, agency and ascension - one borne of experience and steeped in wit and wisdom. Dr. Tashion Macon is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

"Coming in Hot" is available for purchase March 28, 2024 just in time to cap off a month dedicated to honoring women's contributions to history and society. Find it on Amazon.com at https://amzn.to/3x75Zwd

