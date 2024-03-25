Submit Release
PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Skyline

10:00 PM Wednesday 27 March to 5:00 AM, Thursday 28 March 2024.

 

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements Skyline, there will be a planned water shut down from 10:00 PM Wednesday 27 March to 5:00 AM, Thursday 28 March 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out a step test at the Skyline DMA.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

  • Papaho Heights
  • Kaibia Heights
  • Mbokonavera 4 Heights
  • Choviri
  • Boston
  • Skyline areas
  • Areas surrounding US Memorial
  • Part of Koa Hill

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater   

