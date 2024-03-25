PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: White River

11:00 PM Wednesday 27 March to 5:00 AM, Thursday 28 March 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements White River, there will be a planned water shut down from 11:00 PM Wednesday 27 March to 5:00 AM, Thursday 28 March 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out a step test at the White River B DMA.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

Parts of Agape Heights

Rifle Range

Tandai

Parts of Rove

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater