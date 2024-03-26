PRECISE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VCU SCHOOL OF BUSINESS TO LAUNCH STUDENT INTERNSHIP PROGRAM
Sheri Neely
Senior Vice President – Federal/Civilian Business
Precise Software Solutions, Inc.
571-528-6824 | sheri.neely@precise-soft.com
https://precise-soft.com/
Katybeth Lee, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Business Career Services and Student Engagement
Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business
804-828-8245 | kelee@vcu.edu
https://business.vcu.edu/
Precise Software Solutions, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the technology industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Business to introduce a student internship program aimed at fostering talent and innovation in the field of technology.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Precise Software Solutions and VCU School of Business as they join forces to offer students an unparalleled opportunity to gain real-world experience and insight into the dynamic tech industry.
The internship program will provide students from VCU School of Business with hands-on experience working alongside seasoned professionals at Precise Software Solutions. Participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in various facets of the company. Through mentorship and guidance from industry experts at Precise, interns will gain valuable skills and knowledge that will prepare them for successful careers in the technology industry.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with VCU and their students on Precise’s intern program. For me, personally, being a VCU alumni it was special to go back to campus and connect with the students” said Larry Rose Ph.D. the COO at Precise. "At Precise, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of tech talent, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We look forward to welcoming VCU students into our team and providing them with a platform to thrive and grow."
The VCU School of Business is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration, recognizing the immense value it brings to its students. "This partnership with Precise Software Solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with transformative learning opportunities that prepare them for the demands of the modern workforce," said Katybeth Lee, PhD, Executive Director, Business Career Services and Student Engagement at VCU School of Business. "This internship program will give students a taste of practical work experience, allowing them to apply their classroom knowledge in a professional setting."
The internship program will kick off in April 2024. For more information about Precise Software Solutions, please visit https://precise-soft.com/. For more information about VCU School of Business, please visit https://business.vcu.edu/.
About Precise Software Solutions:
Precise Software Solutions is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the tech industry. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, Precise Software Solutions empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age through cutting-edge software solutions.
About VCU School of Business:
The Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business is dedicated to providing students with a transformative education that prepares them to become leaders in the global marketplace. With a focus on experiential learning and industry partnerships, VCU School of Business equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic business environment.
