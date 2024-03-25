Hallmark University School of Nursing Strengthens Partnership with Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan
Newly established dedicated education unit enhances learning.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark University School of Nursing is pleased to announce an additional collaboration with Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan with the establishment of new dedicated education unit (DEU). The DEU provides nursing students with consistent, individualized learning experiences on one hospital unit, while strengthening the relationship between the academic and clinical settings.
Hallmark University Dean of Nursing, Pamela Moreno, Ph.D., RN expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan for their next DEU. Our students are fortunate to have this wonderful learning experience and we look forward to our continued relationship with Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan.”
Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan’s decision to select Hallmark University School of Nursing for this collaboration is a testament to the university's commitment to excellence in nursing education. Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan recognizes Hallmark University's School of Nursing commitment to producing highly skilled and compassionate nursing professionals who are well-prepared to meet the challenges of today's healthcare environment.
Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan CEO, Greg Seiler, stated “Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan is thrilled to embark on this revolutionary journey alongside these students. Together, we will create invaluable learning opportunities and shape the future of healthcare through our shared dedication and commitment.”
Through the DEU agreement, students will spend 16 weeks across two academic terms learning vital aspects of patient care under the close instruction of both their clinical faculty and an experienced nurse. This dual instructional approach not only enhances the depth of students' clinical knowledge but also cultivates interpersonal and communication skills vital for effective patient care.
###
About Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan:
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan is a 378-bed hospital that provides a complete range of healthcare services to residents of downtown San Antonio and the surrounding areas, including Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Olmos Park. The campus includes a free-standing Women’s Pavilion, the only free-standing facility in downtown San Antonio completely dedicated to the health of women and their newborn babies. The hospital is known for its cardiovascular, orthopedic, and bariatric services, among others. In 2023, the hospital earned its 7th designation as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
About Hallmark University:
Hallmark University is a private, nonprofit university located in San Antonio, Texas specializing in aeronautics, healthcare, business, and technology programs. Since 1969, Hallmark University has been driven by its mission – to change lives. Everything we do revolves around our core values of integrity, excellence, efficiency, and effectiveness. We distinguish ourselves through our commitment to innovative academic degree programs, our alignment with our industry partners, and the development of character in every student.
Quinn Herber
Hallmark University
+1 802-683-5517
qherber@hallmark.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok