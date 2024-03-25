ExactEstate Strengthens Accounting for Property Managers with Asset Depreciation Feature

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExactEstate, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announced the release of a powerful new asset depreciation feature within its robust accounting module. This innovative functionality empowers property managers to streamline asset tracking and ensure accurate financial reporting.

“We understand the importance of efficient and meticulous accounting for property managers,” said Matt Hoskins, CEO of ExactEstate. “The new asset depreciation feature simplifies the process of managing depreciating assets, saving valuable time and resources while providing valuable insights for financial planning.”

The ExactEstate asset depreciation feature offers the following benefits:

- Comprehensive Asset Tracking: Store detailed information on any depreciating asset, including furniture, appliances, and equipment.

- Effortless Depreciation Calculations: Calculate annual, straight-line depreciation automatically based on user-entered details like original price, salvage value, and useful life.

- Enhanced Financial Reporting: Gain a clearer picture of asset value over time and ensure depreciation expenses are accurately reflected in financial statements.

“This new feature is a significant addition to our accounting suite,” continued Hoskins. “By streamlining asset depreciation, we are empowering property managers to make more informed financial decisions and streamline their operations.”

About ExactEstate
ExactEstate is a leading property management software provider designed to help property managers and landlords streamline and enhance their operations and increase efficiency. The company's cloud-based platform includes various features, such as resident management, property management, accounting, and support for affordable housing, multi-family and single-family rental units.

Media Contact:
ExactEstate
Erin Coate
Director of Marketing
ecoate@exactestate.com

Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here

ExactEstate Strengthens Accounting for Property Managers with Asset Depreciation Feature

