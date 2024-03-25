Ingantec Corporation Announces Exclusive License Agreement with University of California Santa Barbara

Ingantec Corporation - UCSB Press Release Full

Ingantec has acquired the exclusive rights to develop high performance optoelectronics and electronics materials using...

I am thrilled that UCSB and Ingantec have worked together on this patent portfolio, and we look forward to future collaborations as Ingantec continues to harness these technologies in more advanced...” — Stella Chan

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, an emerging leader in breakthrough technology that solves the material and engineering challenges of microLED, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive patent licensing agreement with the Regents of the University of California through its UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) campus.

Under the agreement, Ingantec has acquired the exclusive rights to develop high performance optoelectronics and electronics materials using III-nitride epitaxial and device structures. The licensed UCSB patents cover innovative systems and methods for achieving industry-leading devices using Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) as well as other growth and fabrication processes.



“The breakthrough design and methods, based on research originally carried out by researchers at UCSB, may enable next-generation products that are more efficient than conventional microLED displays,” said Claire T. Driscoll, UCSB’s Director of the Office of Technology & Industry Alliances (TIA). “We are excited to partner with Ingantec to advance these technologies.”



“There is a need for improved displays in augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets, automobiles, smart phones, tablets, PCs, and TVs,” commented Stella Chan, Co-founder and President of Ingantec. “I am thrilled that UCSB and Ingantec have worked together on this patent portfolio, and we look forward to future collaborations as Ingantec continues to harness these technologies in more advanced display applications.”

- -

About UCSB:

UCSB is a leading public research university whose faculty includes six Nobel Prize laureates, one Fields Medalist, 39 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 27 members of the National Academy of Engineering, and 34 members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. UCSB houses world-class research facilities and laboratories which serve as an innovation engine for discoveries in new materials and devices in the fields such as solid state lighting, power-, micro-, and optoelectronics. UCSB’s Solid State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center (SSLEEC) partners with key industry leaders and UCSB researchers to advance solid state lighting and energy efficient power switching using wide band-gap semiconductors.

About Ingantec:

Founded in 2022, Ingantec Corporation is a privately held company dedicated to developing next-generation microLED solutions. Co-founded by Drs. Shubhra Pasayat and Chirag Gupta, now assistant professors of the College of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ingantec aims at exploring and exploiting wide band-gap semiconductor engineering capabilities to improve product performance, reliability and manufacturability via novel design and fabrication of III-nitride materials. To inquire further, please visit www.ingantec.com