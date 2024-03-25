Citizens see positive changes in police work, whereas drug addiction and organized crime remain largest security threats, OSCE Mission to Montenegro survey finds

In 2023, over 67 per cent of citizens had a positive view of the police, while 42.4 per cent noticed improvements in police work, an increase compared to 2022. Over 60 per cent of respondents believe that the police are the most efficient in the field of protection of citizens’ safety, followed by traffic safety (54.4 per cent) and border management and security (48.5 per cent). Overwhelmingly (81 percent) of respondents agree that women and men are equally capable of carrying out police duty, a result almost identical to 2022.

These are some of the key findings from a Perception of the Police in Montenegro survey, commissioned by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and conducted by the Damar Agency. This was the fifth annual survey, fielded in October 2023 on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents.

The survey found that 71 per cent of citizens believe that Montenegro is stable, while 80.6 per cent of respondents feel safe. Over 80 per cent of citizens identified drug addiction; organized crime and drug trafficking as the largest security threats. Almost 70 per cent of respondents see corruption a significant problem, a 10 per cent decrease compared to 2022. However, 54 per cent of respondents still believe that a certain number of police officers are involved in corruption. On the other hand, the citizens were more satisfied the efficiency of the police in its anti-corruption efforts (from 31 per cent in 2022 to 37 per cent in 2023) and crime fighting (from 29 per cent in 2022 to 37 per cent in 2023). 68 per cent of citizens would like more information on how the police fight organized crime.

Over 38 per cent of citizens in 2023 thought that the police recruitment process was transparent, which is an increase from 31 per cent in 2022. This increase in awareness comes after the Mission’s public information campaigns encouraging women and young people to apply to the Police Academy.

Almost 90 per cent of citizens think they should not own firearms, which is increase of 5.1 per cent from 2022. The adoption of amendments to the Law on Weapons, when it becomes effective, will give the opportunity to the Mission to implement a public awareness campaign on the importance of legalization and voluntary surrender of weapons.

The Mission will continue to support activities aimed at the development and strengthening of the Police Directorate and the further development of a professional and democratic police service, capable of detecting and fighting corruption and organized crime, while increasing the level of security in the community. The Mission will also work with the police to further strengthen and increase the number of female police officers.