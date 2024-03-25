The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth Slated for April Release
Two-time Award-winning novelist Verlin Darrow’s The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth Slated for Release on April 8SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning novelist Verlin Darrow delivers an extraordinary tale in his latest novel, The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth. Published by The Wild Rose Press, The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth will be available in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1509254194, 354 pages, $19.99) and eBook ($5.99) editions on April 8, 2024
A clever, captivating, colorful mystery, The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth heralds the advent of an anything-but-ordinary new sleuth, Ivy Lutz.
About The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth: When her elderly mother suffers a stroke, Ivy Lutz leaves her life as a Buddhist nun in Sri Lanka and returns home to northern California. Ivy’s sheltered life is upended by her mom’s death--and then blown apart by her bipolar sister Jan’s wild assertion that her mother didn’t die of natural causes, but was murdered. And in Jan’s mind, the prime suspect is none other than their stepfather, Dennis Sorenson. But when Dennis is shot three times in the chest in his own living room, Ivy is compelled to investigate. With the help of a dashing and clearly smitten detective and her 14-year-old niece, Ivy launches a quest for the truth. Before she can find out who murdered Dennis, Ivy must solve the mysteries surrounding her stepfather. She discovers Dennis is anything but who he purported to be: the man pretending to be Dennis Sorenson is, or rather was, a Bulgarian smuggler on the run. But how does Dennis’s highly questionable past tie into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her mother’s death? Forced to contend with a cast of dubious characters, fraught family dynamics, and escalating threats, all unfolding against the backdrop of an unfamiliar, intense world, Ivy wages a valiant quest to find answers. As the danger mounts and Ivy comes closer and closer to uncovering the killer, she is forced to examine her own motives and modus operandi, which sometimes clash with her Buddhist principles. She comes to realize that even concepts like kindness, compassion, and mindfulness can both hinder and help in her search for justice. Not only is Ivy in danger of losing these hard-earned values, she also might very well lose her life.
A brilliantly crafted tale with an extraordinary sleuth, The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth is mesmerizing. With finely tuned plotting, a cleverly-rendered storyline, and a fascinating protagonist grappling to solve a mystery while making her reentry into a challenging, confusing world, The Not Quite Enlightened Sleuth is delightful.
Two-time award-winning writer Verlin Darrow is a psychotherapist who lives with his psychotherapist wife in the woods near the Monterey Bay in northern California. They diagnose each other as necessary.
Founded in 2006, The Wild Rose Press (www.wildrosepress.com) is an independent book publisher headquartered in New York. With over 3500 book titles in print, and a stable of over 500 authors, The Wild Rose Press is one of the country’s fastest growing independent presses.
