Softeon Expands, Opens Atlanta Office

Atlanta expansion follows Softeon’s unified WMS and WES solution update and rebrand

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softeon , the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, expands into Atlanta and opens its new office on Feb. 5. The Atlanta office will serve as an additional hub for employees to provide quality service to its customers while positioning the company for future growth.



“Softeon is focused on providing value for our current and future customers, and the best way to do that is to bring on the best talent in the industry,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. “Atlanta is known as a hub for supply chain talent and we intend to leverage this strength and build our team and culture with the right mix of talent, all with the goal of delivering limitless WMS solutions that continue to meet the complex warehousing and fulfillment needs of businesses."

Atlanta’s growing supply chain presence and industry leadership greatly influenced Softeon's newest office location. More than 75% of Fortune 1000 companies have a presence in the area, so the growth milestone decision to open an Atlanta office made sense. Atlanta meets the company’s goals of providing better support to customers while leaving room for growth in a city known for great WMS and supply chain talent.

“The value we deliver is directly related to the growth we are experiencing so our partners up and down the supply chain should feel very confident about Softeon's future,” said Hoefflin. “We continue to bring innovative solutions to market that help supply chain leaders optimize their distribution and warehouse operation.”

For Softeon, this opening signifies a time of significant growth and expansion for the company, following its latest WMS and WES solution update and rebrand announcement in Dec. 2023. Softeon’s latest solution update is a key indicator of how the company is preparing customers to meet current and future needs, including robotic interfaces and other automation implementation capabilities for the growing warehouse automation sector.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn’t have to settle for a one size fits all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com .

