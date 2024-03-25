Submit Release
BOS' Intelligent Robotics Division Receives an Order for €565,000

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC) announced today that its Intelligent Robotics Division has received a €565,000 order for a robotic production line from an Israeli defense-industry customer. The order is for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: “Our strategic growth plan for the Intelligent Robotics division focuses on customers from the Israeli defense market, which have a great potential for recurring orders. I am pleased with the execution of this strategy that is reflected by this order from an existing customer.”

About BOS

BOS' technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

 

 


For additional information contact:
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

