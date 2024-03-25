Burns Funding Delivers $300,000 to Entrepreneur Jacob Hendrickson
Some of the $300,000 will be used to support Hendrickson’s business. The rest will be used by Burns Funding to invest in passive income vehicles.
Too often, entrepreneurs give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem with Burns Funding and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding (www.burnsfunding.net), an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital, has secured $300,000 for Jacob Hendrickson, an entrepreneur developing a socially conscious social network.
— Peter J. Burns, III
Hendrickson will invest $100,000 of the funds into Burns Funding's partner IdeaPros, which is raising capital through a private equity placement. Hendrickson’s investment, and others facilitated by Burns Funding, will help IdeaPros, a business incubator and accelerator company specializing in helping entrepreneurs and startups turn their ideas into successful businesses, dramatically expanding its offering.
Burns Funding’s partnership with IdeaPros was recently written about in the California Business Journal “Burns Funding Forms Strategic Alliance With IdeaPros.”
Hendrickson was a veteran and pilot in the U.S. Air Force before a medical condition caused him to step away from the military. Hendrickson went on to look for new opportunities in the holistic community, where he came up with the idea for a social network that “helps people embrace new challenges and live an empowered life.”
“Ideas like this make our work at Burns Funding especially rewarding,” said Peter J. Burns, III, the founder of Burns Funding. “We are looking forward to helping Jacob realize his dream.”
Some of the $300,000 will be used to support Hendrickson’s business. The remainder will be used by Burns Funding to invest in passive income vehicles. That passive income will be used to make the payments on the loan, a business approach that makes Burns Funding unique from other alternative funding companies.
Hendrickson noted that working with Burns Funding was “easy.”
“It's been great to work with Burns Funding,” he said. “The whole process took just weeks and has been relatively easy.”
That experience stands in contrast to working with traditional banks.
“We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital,” Burns said. “This attitude directly opposes the reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
ABOUT IDEAPROS
Founded by successful entrepreneur Fred Cary, IdeaPros offers the knowledge and support business owners need to succeed in today's competitive landscape. It offers end-to-end consultancy with deep expertise in key business functions like marketing, product development, resource management, and manufacturing.
IdeaPros likewise offers mentorship to startup founders. Those interested may book an initial consultation at https://www.ideapros.com/start-now/
