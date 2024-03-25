Submit Release
LILLIUS, Secures Investment from GSR

Singapore , March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LILLIUS, an AI sports challenge platform, is thrilled to announce an investment from GSR, a leading global investor in the cryptocurrency space.

 

Based on AI motion analysis technology, LILLIUS is preparing for the official launch of LILLIUS, a sports challenge platform that allows users to get rewards by exercising with sports stars including Olympians such as Shin Yu-bin, Lee Dae-hoon, and Lee Yong-dae. On March 1st, LILLIUS achieved a significant milestone by selling out its first series of LILLI NFTs, which unlock exclusive rewards within the platform.

Chuan Jin (C.J) Fong, GSR, said, "This investment will support LILLIUS' AI technology advancements and expansion of the Web 3 ecosystem, enabling it to deliver innovative sports experiences to a wider range of sports fans and service users. GSR is excited to be an investor and supporter of LILLIUS’ mission.”

Previously, LILLIUS has raised funding from leading global blockchain funds including GBIC, Cronos Labs, Presto, and Vista Labs.

Kim Joo-yeon, CEO of LILLIUS, stated, "Through this investment, LILLIUS will continue to strive to grow as an innovative project that combines blockchain and AI technology, along with activating the Web 3 sports market."

GSR has over ten years of digital asset market expertise as a liquidity provider and active, multi-stage investor. GSR is embedded in every major sector of the digital asset ecosystem, working with token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading trading venues.


