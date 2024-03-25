Excalibur’s Epic Pizza Debuts at Round Table Pizza

Knight-Worhty Pizza Reigns at Iconic Chain

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hear ye, hear ye! Round Table Pizza , the FAT Brands pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, hereby announces its latest pizza offering, Excalibur’s Epic Pizza! Featuring Round Table Pizza’s most honorary (and popular) meats, banana peppers, red onions, basil and Italian herb seasoning, the delicious new pizza is sure to tempt even the most honorable hungry knights.

Made with Round Table Pizza’s legend-worthy zesty red sauce and three-cheese blend, Excalibur’s Epic Pizza features classic pepperoni, salami, and ham, plus red onions and banana pepper rings. After-bake, the pizza is topped with delicious Italian herb seasoning and lightly dried basil, making for the perfect balance of spicy meats, sweet peppers, and aromatic herbs. Thanks to its popularity, Churro Twists with caramel dipping sauce will also continue to be served for a limited time. Both menu items are available through June 23.

“Our latest limited-time pizza features what our guests love most at Round Table Pizza —plenty of meats, elevated flavors, and high quality ingredients topped to the edge,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “A craveable meal of trending Churro Twists and our all-new pizza is sure to make our fans feel like the Pizza Royalty that they are!”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com .