The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has recently procured and delivered three truck cranes, financed through a German contribution, to Kharkiv’s distribution network operator, Kharkivoblenergo. “Kharkivoblenergo receives extensive support through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in order to enable it to...
You just read:
Transformers procured under Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivered to Kherson region
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.