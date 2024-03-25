Minister Joe Phaahla meet doctors over National Health Insurance, 25 Mar

Minister Phaahla to meet doctors over NHI

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will later today (25 March) meet with the members of South African Medical Association to discuss and respond to some of the concerns raised by medical doctors with regards to the National Health Insurance.

The meeting is part of ongoing stakeholder engagements in the health sector to discuss how all stakeholders should work with government to strengthen the health system to improve the health care service.

Members of the media are invited to attend the meeting scheduled as follows:



Date: Monday, 25 March 2024

Time: 18h00

Venue: Polokwane Mediclinic, 48a Jorissen str, Polokwane

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

072 432 3792

Email: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister

063 657 8487

Email: doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za