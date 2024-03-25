Minister Joe Phaahla meet doctors over National Health Insurance, 25 Mar

Submit Release
Minister Phaahla to meet doctors over NHI

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will later today (25 March) meet with the members of South African Medical Association to discuss and respond to some of the concerns raised by medical doctors with regards to the National Health Insurance.

The meeting is part of ongoing stakeholder engagements in the health sector to discuss how all stakeholders should work with government to strengthen the health system to improve the health care service.

Members of the media are invited to attend the meeting scheduled as follows:
 
Date: Monday, 25 March 2024
Time: 18h00
Venue: Polokwane Mediclinic, 48a Jorissen str, Polokwane

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
072 432 3792
Email: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale
Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister
063 657 8487 
Email: doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za

