More EU in Moldova: Young European Ambassadors visit schools in Moldova ahead of crucial referendum

Under the slogan “More EU in Moldova”, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from the EU and Moldova took part in a series of school visits between 18-22 March to affirm the EU’s importance as a strategic partner and its support to future generations in Moldova.

The initiative started with a kick-off event on Sunday, 17 March where YEAs brainstormed activities for the coming year with a focus on informing youth about the upcoming referendum on EU membership later in the year. The event gathered around 45 Moldovan YEAs and ten EU YEAs from the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy and France.

Throughout the following week, the ten EU YEAs were joined by ten Moldovan counterparts to visit schools in across the country, including in Telenești, Cărpineni, Hîncești, Sălcuța, Căușeni, Grătiești and the capital Chișinău. As a result, around 50 pupils were engaged in most schools, although in some the number was as high as 100.

During the visits, YEAs delivered presentations on the EU, its values and history, and Moldova’s accession process. Pupils were also introduced to the Young European Ambassadors initiative and EU NEIGHBOURS East programme.

At each school, the YEAs brought a photo booth where pupils could take pictures with a variety of slogans, such as the well-known ‘Stronger Together’. Some visits also included VR goggles which allowed pupils to experience travelling through EU countries. Pupils could also take part in quizzes and win EU-themed prizes.

“These four days visiting different schools from Moldova with the EU YEAs was truly amazing. I learned so much about each of their cultures through their presentations. Moreover, I got to meet a bunch of passionate and nice pupils from these schools, who really want to be involved in their communities,” said Valeria, Young European Ambassador from Moldova.

The experience allowed young Moldovans to learn more about the EU, Moldova’s accession journey, and other countries in the EU. They also had the chance to practise their language skills in English, Italian, German and French with the Young European Ambassadors from the EU.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.