TechDemocracy Appoints Todd Rossin as Co-CEO / Chief Strategy Officer
TechDemocracy, a leader in IAM and cybersecurity, has announced the appointment of Todd Rossin as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Co-CEO.PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY , USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechDemocracy, a pioneer in Identity & Access Management, and Cybersecurity Services and Solutions, has announced the appointment of Todd Rossin as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Co-CEO. His appointment reinforces TechDemocracy's commitment to sustainable growth amidst unprecedented AI driven digital transformations and evolving cybersecurity challenges.
"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to TechDemocracy," says Sri Patibandla, CEO of TechDemocracy. "His profound industry expertise, thought leadership and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in ensuring continued client-centric advisory, innovation and strategic growth, setting the stage for a transformative financial year ahead.’’
Todd brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen, making him an invaluable asset to TechDemocracy's leadership team. According to Sushil Madhukar, Chief Principal, Global Business of TechDemocracy, Todd's appointment signifies a proven track record of driving innovation and growth.
"I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with TechDemocracy," says Todd Rossin. "In today's rapidly evolving AI driven digital ecosystem, cybersecurity is paramount for organizational success. I am deeply impressed by TechDemocracy's unwavering dedication to excellence and customer success and I’m eager to collaborate closely with our clients and partners to drive meaningful growth and empower organizations to thrive securely in today’s digital age."
About TechDemocracy:
TechDemocracy is a solution-agnostic, cybersecurity-focused organization, committed to delivering tailored Identity Security services and solutions to businesses globally. With a commitment to being a trusted partner to their customers, the company is dedicated to providing advisory and consulting services that help leaders comprehend and navigate the complexities of digital security with positive outcomes that enable customers to secure access for digital identities, while driving the agility and innovation they need to optimize operations, improve the user experience, and speed up time to market. This involves conducting detailed assessments, refining processes, implementing tools and technologies, pre-built integrations and automations that ensure, not only secure but also efficient client outcomes.
With over two decades of hands-on experience and more than 300 global engagements, TechDemocracy stands as a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions.
Operating with a global presence in the US, India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy specializes in fully managing identity security solutions that integrate and operate the entire identity lifecycle under one umbrella. For more information about TechDemocracy and its innovative cybersecurity solutions, visit https://techdemocracy.com/
