Enginuity Power Systems Welcomes Kelly Rosenberger as Executive Vice President of Government Business
Kelly brings a diverse portfolio of experience in Government business development, U.S. Foreign Military Sales, Operations, Logistics, and Human Resources.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) is pleased to announce that Kelly Rosenberger has been appointed Executive Vice President of Government Business, Enginuity Power Systems.
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems
“Kelly brings a diverse portfolio of experience in Government business development, U.S. Foreign Military Sales, Operations, Logistics, and Human Resources,” says Enginuity Power Systems’ CEO Jacques Beaudry-Losique, “his leadership abilities, his service to the country, his experience working with the US Army and the National Guard as well as selling products to the Military will be instrumental in enabling Enginuity to grow a profitable Military business that makes a difference.”
“I am honored to join the Enginuity Government team and continuing collaboration with our government and industry partners bringing the end user, the Warfighter, an unmatched advantage in capability and range,” says Kelly Rosenberger.
Earlier in his career, Kelly led the Near East South Asia Center’s efforts in Saudi Arabia supporting the transformation of the Saudi Arabia Command and Staff College to an internationally accredited National Defense University. Kelly is a Combat veteran achieving the rank of Colonel and serving in various leadership positions culminating as the Senior Military Advisor for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense Command and Staff College.
Kelly Rosenberger holds a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Master of Science in Administration - Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame.
Kelly is married to his wife, Kim. His daughter, Maddy, is an Elementary School teacher for Indianapolis Public School system. His son, Caleb, is a Senior at Indiana University studying Communication Science. Kelly is also an Eagle Scout and certified PADI Divemaster.
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems’ mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Enginuity has three (3) published papers. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
