Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,782 in the last 365 days.

Enginuity Power Systems Welcomes Kelly Rosenberger as Executive Vice President of Government Business

Kelly Rosenberger - Executive Vice President, Government Business

Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market.

Kelly brings a diverse portfolio of experience in Government business development, U.S. Foreign Military Sales, Operations, Logistics, and Human Resources.”
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) is pleased to announce that Kelly Rosenberger has been appointed Executive Vice President of Government Business, Enginuity Power Systems.

“Kelly brings a diverse portfolio of experience in Government business development, U.S. Foreign Military Sales, Operations, Logistics, and Human Resources,” says Enginuity Power Systems’ CEO Jacques Beaudry-Losique, “his leadership abilities, his service to the country, his experience working with the US Army and the National Guard as well as selling products to the Military will be instrumental in enabling Enginuity to grow a profitable Military business that makes a difference.”

“I am honored to join the Enginuity Government team and continuing collaboration with our government and industry partners bringing the end user, the Warfighter, an unmatched advantage in capability and range,” says Kelly Rosenberger.

Earlier in his career, Kelly led the Near East South Asia Center’s efforts in Saudi Arabia supporting the transformation of the Saudi Arabia Command and Staff College to an internationally accredited National Defense University. Kelly is a Combat veteran achieving the rank of Colonel and serving in various leadership positions culminating as the Senior Military Advisor for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense Command and Staff College.

Kelly Rosenberger holds a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Master of Science in Administration - Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame.

Kelly is married to his wife, Kim. His daughter, Maddy, is an Elementary School teacher for Indianapolis Public School system. His son, Caleb, is a Senior at Indiana University studying Communication Science. Kelly is also an Eagle Scout and certified PADI Divemaster.

About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems’ mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Enginuity has three (3) published papers. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.

Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 3017873743
brian@pinstripesmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Enginuity Power Systems Welcomes Kelly Rosenberger as Executive Vice President of Government Business

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more