Dungeon Renovation Simulator: A Medieval Cleaning Adventure is Out on April 2, 2024

Cover Art for Dungeon Renovation Simulator Tree in the Temple Hub Player is using the cleaning mop

Physics-based dungeon clean-up game coming to Early Access on April 2.

ANKARA, TURKEY, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giant Cat Games is excited to announce that Dungeon Renovation Simulator (Steam page) will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on April 2nd.



Prepare to immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Dungeon Renovation Simulator, an indie game that seamlessly blends the satisfaction of cleaning with the allure of medieval fantasy exploration. Developed by Giant Cat Games, this physics-based simulation invites players to step into the shoes of a Goblin tasked with restoring ancient dungeons, castles, and mystical realms to their former glory.



Cleaning as Exploration:

In Dungeon Renovation Simulator, players engage in cleaning tasks from a first-person perspective, fully immersing themselves in the game world. The act of cleaning becomes a form of exploration, as players unveil hidden treasures and secrets lurking within the depths of each environment.



Linear Progression:

The game follows a linear level progression, guiding players through a series of diverse locations, each offering unique challenges and mysteries to uncover. From forgotten dungeons to majestic castles, players must clean, solve puzzles, and collect artifacts to advance and ultimately lift the curse that binds them.



Unique Art Style:

Dungeon Renovation Simulator boasts a captivating art style inspired by medieval fantasy art and architecture. The visuals capture the grandeur of the past while adding a touch of whimsy, immersing players in a world filled with enchanting beauty and mystery.



Temple Hub:

The Temple level serves as the main menu hub during early access. Here, players unlock doors to new levels as they progress in the game. Each level corresponds to a room in the Temple. When a level is completed, the respective room becomes accessible, allowing players to clean and renovate these spaces according to their creative vision. This dynamic approach ensures players not only play the game but also actively shape their immersive experience.



4 Unique Levels:

In the early access release, players will have access to four distinct levels, each with its own unique concept. Our dedicated art team is working tirelessly to immerse players in these diverse environments.



Physics-Based Puzzles:

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Dungeon Renovation Simulator offers an immersive experience that goes beyond visuals. Players can interact with nearly every element in the levels, turning them into their personal playground. The puzzles are designed to be physics-based, providing players with various ways to approach and solve them. This dynamic gameplay element adds depth to their cleaning adventures.



Dungeon Renovation Simulator is set to release on April 2, 2024, and will be available on Steam.

For more information, you may join our Discord Server and follow us on Twitter

For media & business inquiries, please contact: info@giantcatgames.com



About Giant Cat Games:

Giant Cat Games is an independent game development studio from Ankara, Turkey. Comprised of a diverse team of passionate developers, our mission is to create unique and immersive gaming experiences that resonate with players worldwide.