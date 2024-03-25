Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Wins Multiple Accolades from Europe’s Leading Operators
We are continually inspired by our surroundings, which has reflected positively in our service. Our goal is to curate the dream holiday for our guests.”MALE, MALDIVES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned as one of Asia's top diving destinations, has recently clinched three prestigious awards for its outstanding service standards. The resort earned recognition from Europe’s leading tour operators at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2024, the HolidayCheck 2024 Awards, and the esteemed "Red Star Quality Award" by DER Touristik.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards, featuring over 13,000 hotels worldwide, are exclusively determined by guests—the ultimate holiday experts. The coveted 'HolidayCheck / Weiterempfohlen auf HolidayCheck' annual award is bestowed upon hotels with exceptional guest ratings, recognizing the top 10 most popular hotels within a region. Similarly, the Red Star Quality Award represents the pinnacle of quality, honoring hotels for their exceptional performance and serving as a trusted guide for customers and travel agencies, based on ratings and reviews from DER Touristik guests worldwide.
Located at the edge of the largest natural atoll, North Ari Atoll in the Maldives, the resort island paradise offers a vibrant house reef and over 50 renowned diving hotspots. Immerse yourself in 24/7 diving opportunities and explore the underwater world, complemented by our in-house dive centre and PADI courses for beginners.
Vijai Singh, Area Vice President of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, expressed the resort's commitment to promoting the Maldives as a premier destination. He stated, "Our properties have some of the best experiences the Maldives has to offer discerning guests. We are continually inspired by our surroundings, which has reflected positively in our service. Our goal is to curate the dream holiday for our guests." Singh further emphasized their dedication to excellence, attributing their success to the collective effort of their talented team and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.
Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts’ summer bucket list campaign aims to sustain the momentum of footfall to the destination and Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. Guests can now enhance their stay by availing special benefits when booking directly through the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website, ensuring their paradise getaway is tailored to perfection.
