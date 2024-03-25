Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,196 in the last 365 days.

Zil US Facilitates Global Expansion for Businesses in Denmark

Danish businesses can remotely open payment accounts in the USA.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil US, a leading B2B payments platform, now lets Danish entrepreneurs open US payment accounts remotely, breaking down distance barriers and enabling international business growth. This expansion helps Danish entrepreneurs grow their businesses in the USA and streamline payments to US vendors, affiliates, employees, and others.

Zil US (Zil Banking) provides several features to improve users' financial experiences. Users can create multiple business accounts for different purposes, facilitating flexibility. The platform supports fast and affordable money transfers via ACH, mailed checks, and wire transfers. It also offers virtual cards, international payments, bulk payments, and the "get paid early" option, all accessible through its cloud-based system.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of Zil US, ZilMoney.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, recognizes the struggles small businesses face in managing cash flows and paying employees on time. The payment SaaS platform helps solve these challenges, making payroll management easier and ensuring funds are readily available.

Zil US is dedicated to promoting global business growth and financial empowerment. It leads international business transactions, offering accessible and efficient financial solutions for businesses of all sizes, and strengthens business ties between the two countries.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef
Zil US
+1 408-775-7720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Zil US Facilitates Global Expansion for Businesses in Denmark

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more