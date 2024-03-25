SimpliCity Selected as a Finalist for the 2024 Government Innovation Challenge and Pitchfest
Briana Sim, Founder & CEO of SimpliCity shares her thoughts on the CivStart Pitchfest and its impact on digital service transformation.
SimpliCity is the only Canadian startup shortlisted in the top 10 finalists, pitching its municipal composable content management and digital services platform.
This event is a pivotal moment for us—a chance to amplify our impact across North America and solidify our position as catalysts for municipal digital service transformation.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpliCity Digital Inc, a pioneering influence in composable content management and digital services platforms tailored for municipalities, proudly announces its selection as one of the top 10 finalists for the 2024 Government Innovation Challenge and Pitchfest.
This groundbreaking event, organized by CivStart in collaboration with five forward-thinking US local governments—Miami-Dade County, Los Altos Hills CA, Richmond VA, Arlington VA, and Houston TX—will be hosted at the Town Square Room in the Kauffman Foundation Building in Kansas City, MO on April 30th, 2024. The Government Innovation Challenge presented the opportunity for applicants to address one or more of five objectives that share the common goal of using technology to improve how governments support local entrepreneurs and residents.
Among over 40 exceptional startups, SimpliCity stands out as the only Canadian company shortlisted and is recognized for its innovative municipal headless CMS SaaS solution. Unlike traditional content management systems, the website presentation layer (where users see information publicly) is separated from the backend (where content is created and managed). By separating the frontend from the backend, Communications teams can independently create, manage, and reuse their content while IT teams can easily make changes to the website and access data for other internal/external applications and integrations. Staff can now focus on creating engaging content and innovative digital experiences without being held back by technical limitations.
The 2024 Challenge & Pitchfest presents a unique opportunity to foster innovation and collaboration within local communities, signalling a new era of municipal service excellence. This initiative represents a shift to scalable, accessible, and forward-thinking services, where local governments are empowered to offer a single “front door” for residents, businesses, developers, and visitors to access all information and digital services. As a finalist, SimpliCity will present its solution to a panel of local government leaders and industry experts, with the potential to secure a pilot opportunity with participating municipalities. The event agenda includes a panel discussion with city leaders, startup pitches, a networking reception, and the announcement of the winner.
"The energy surrounding the 2024 Government Innovation Challenge and Pitchfest is palpable, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of it. Our selection as a finalist underscores SimpliCity's relentless pursuit of innovation and our unwavering commitment to driving positive change. This event is a pivotal moment for us—a chance to amplify our impact across North America and solidify our position as catalysts for municipal digital service transformation." -Briana Sim, Founder & CEO of SimpliCity.
The event is free to attend, but space is limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their spot by registering on the CivStart website.
About SimpliCity Digital Inc (SimpliCity™):
SimpliCity isn't just about technology—it's about transforming the way municipalities interact with their communities, creating one front door for the public to access local government information and digital services. Communications and IT teams are empowered to work together to achieve a single source of truth for content by combining effortless content management and publishing with omnichannel-ready structured data and API integrations. SimpliCity fosters trust and strengthens customer-centric relationships by providing better access to information and services online, along with tools that streamline employees’ daily tasks. Now is the time for more meaningful work and positive public experiences. SimpliCity is proud to be a Microsoft for Startups member and to be recognized as a 2024 FoundersBeta Top 100 Company.
About CivStart:
CivStart is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration within local government ecosystems. Through events, programs, and partnerships, CivStart empowers local leaders and startups to drive positive change in their communities.
About the National League of Cities (NLC):
The National League of Cities is the voice of America's cities, towns, and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy, and drive innovative solutions to create more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities.
About the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation:
The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is a private, nonpartisan foundation that seeks to build inclusive prosperity through a prepared workforce and entrepreneurship. Established in the mid-1960s by the late entrepreneur and philanthropist Ewing Marion Kauffman, the Foundation is based in Kansas City, MO, and has approximately $3 billion in assets.
Briana Sim, Founder & CEO
SimpliCity Digital Inc
+1 778-724-4150
briana@simplicitydigital.ca
