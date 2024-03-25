Vice President of King Stella Group Receives the Outstanding Businesswoman Award on International Women's Day 2024

Vice President of King Stella Group, Vilasinee Kittikasemsak wins Outstanding Businesswoman Award 2024 for her human rights & gender equality efforts Awards associated with International Women’s Day aim to honor the dedication and contributions of outstanding women to community, social, and national development, including exemplary defenders of women’s rights and advocates for women’s empowerment

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of her commitment to human rights, equality, gender equality, and quality-of-life improvement, Vilasinee Kittikasemsak, Vice President of King Stella Group, recently received the Outstanding Businesswoman Award 2024. The award was presented as part of the International Women’s Day 2024 celebration. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security bestowed this accolade to honor exemplary new-generation and veteran businesswomen who have demonstrated remarkable career achievements, served as role models, and supported women’s participation in national economic and social development.

Vilasinee Kittikasemsak, Vice President of King Stella Group, says, "I am immensely pleased and honored to have won this award. After 30 years of working, I can say that King Stella Group has made social development and human security its primary missions. The company is dedicated to developing local communities and empowering women in various aspects, including human rights, labor rights, vendors’ rights, and customers’ rights. This support is aimed at promoting equality, gender equality, reducing gaps within our organization, and improving the quality of life for children, youth, vulnerable groups, and the elderly, with the goal of enhancing everyone's well-being and creating value for all. Our commitment is in line with our philosophy of 'EMPOWERING FAMILY LOVERS.'

Winning this award has filled me with tremendous pride as an entrepreneur. Simultaneously, I believe it will inspire all Thai businesswomen and bolster their confidence in their abilities and roles. Businesswomen play a crucial role in driving business success and can serve as role models by contributing to both the business sector and society."

"The International Women’s Day 2024 event was held under the theme of 'Empowering Women and Girls and Eradicating Poverty for Gender Equality on the Basis of Warm Families.' Its purpose was to engage all sectors in promoting gender equality. Regardless of age and gender, people were encouraged to respect gender equality and provide opportunities for women to contribute to social development, reduce inequalities, and promote justice across all dimensions.

During the event, plaques of honor were awarded to outstanding women from various fields, as well as to feminists and organizations advancing women’s causes and gender equality. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, presided over the award ceremony, joined by Mr. Anukul Peedkaew, Permanent Secretary for Social Development and Human Security, and Mr. Thanasunthorn Swangsalee, Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development. Executives, officials, and representatives from government agencies, the private sector, and international organizations attended as honored guests, extending their congratulations to the award recipients.

This year, 64 awards were presented to remarkable women and organizations from 16 fields. The event also featured an exhibition celebrating the award winners and providing background information on the prestigious awards. Additionally, there were exhibitions prepared by agencies dedicated to advancing women’s development and gender equality, including the National Council of Women of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty The Queen, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, AWEN THAILAND, UN Women, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)."

"Awards associated with International Women’s Day aim to honor the dedication and contributions of outstanding women to community, social, and national development, including exemplary defenders of women’s rights and advocates for women’s empowerment. This recognition is intended to promote inclusive equality, well-being, and happiness in Thai society on a sustainable basis."