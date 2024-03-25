Phillip Nova offers trading of derivatives on Borsa İstanbul via TT® platform
Index futures listed on Borsa İstanbul Derivatives Exchange are now available to Phillip Nova's clients for trading.
Phillip Nova, one of the region's top brokerages, announced a new milestone in its partnership with Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider. Index futures listed on Borsa İstanbul Derivatives Exchange are now available to Phillip Nova's clients for trading through the TT platform.
— Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Nova
Phillip Nova’s clients will also be able to leverage TT’s full suite of tools, such as charting and analytics, Autospreader®, ADL® and TT’s built-in execution algorithms, to trade the full suite of derivatives products listed on Borsa İstanbul. The exchange's average daily traded volume and open interest have both grown steadily since 2016. As of 2022, Turkey has the world's 11th largest economy (by purchasing power parity).
Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Nova said, “The TT platform has always been well received by our customers. Providing Borsa Istanbul's products through the TT platform is a key step to increase our global reach and to help our existing and potential investors access additional opportunities in the new region of Turkey, which aims to be a financial center and regional hub for investment.”
TT EVP Head of APAC Alice Pocklington said, “We are excited to deepen our longstanding relationship with Phillip Nova, facilitating access for its clients to trade on a broad range of exchanges via the TT platform, now to include Borsa Istanbul. We have seen growing interest in this market over the past few years and look forward to supporting its continued development, working with partners such as Philip Nova, to support our mutual customers’ needs.”
Designed specifically for professional traders, the TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world’s leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The firm has been partnering Phillip Nova as a platform provider since 2007.
About Phillip Nova
Phillip Nova (formerly known as Phillip Futures) was inaugurated in 1983 as a member of PhillipCapital Group and is one of the founding clearing members of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading (SGX-DT). We have since grown to become one of the region’s top brokerages for the trading of Stocks, CFD, Forex, global Futures and Commodities. The Group has clearing memberships in 21 global exchanges, including APEX, BMD, CME Group exchanges, DGCX, HKEX, ICDX, ICE Singapore, JPX Group exchanges, NSE, TFEX, TOCOM and SGX Group exchanges.
