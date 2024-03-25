FaceCheck.ID Expands Database to Fight Rising Romance Scams
FaceCheck.ID adds 200K images to fight romance scams, aiding users in spotting fake profiles to prevent financial and emotional harm.
Romance scams can cause significant emotional and financial harm. With our new update and the red flag warning, we provide people with the tools they need to stay safe and make smart decisions online.”BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaceCheck.ID, a leading face recognition search engine, has recently added over 200,000 pictures of photos that romance scammers are using to its database, which also contains millions of registered offenders and other bad actors. This move aims to make online dating safer, as scammers often use stolen pictures to trick people. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suggests doing a reverse image search on profile pictures to spot these scams early.
— Siti Hasan
The FTC has noticed a significant increase in romance scams, with people losing a staggering $1.3 billion last year. Scammers create fake profiles using pictures of good-looking people to attract victims. With the new photos added to its database, FaceCheck.ID helps users spot these fake profiles more effectively.
FaceCheck.ID allows users to upload a picture of someone they've met online and do a reverse-image search, just like the FTC recommends. This helps determine if the photo is real or stolen. If the search finds a match with a scammer's photo or a registered offender, FaceCheck.ID will show a red flag icon to warn the user.
FaceCheck.ID is determined to make online dating safer for everyone. By encouraging users to check the Internet footprint of people they meet online, the company hopes to protect them from scams and potentially dangerous individuals. With these new tools and tips from the FTC, FaceCheck.ID is helping to keep online dating fun and safe for all. For more information, visit FaceCheck.ID.
Siti Hasan
FaceCheck.ID
email us here