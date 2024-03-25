RarriQUESO and Popkanon Collaborate on "Save Your Cry," a Bilingual Dynamic Track in English and Spanish
The message of the song resonated with me as soon as I heard the demo, inspiring me to further craft and mold the track.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Save Your Cry" by Popkanon and RarriQUESO is a refreshing pop song with elements of modern country, appealing to audiences worldwide. The first half is in English, while the second half is in Spanish, with lyrics centered around the universal theme of life struggles. Friedrich Nietzsche’s famous quote, “But the worst enemy you can meet will always be yourself,” encapsulates the essence of the song. Its message revolves around self-preservation, positivity, and ultimately letting go of negativity. Finding strength to overcome inner struggles and to “kiss your sad songs goodbye”. It emphasizes that life is too short to dwell on past grievances; instead, let's make the most of our singular existence.
— RarriQUESO
Hailing from Chicago, the talented RarriQUESO adds texture and flair to the track with his captivating and smooth vocals. He was also involved in the songwriting and composition process, contributing to its depth and resonance.
"The message of the song resonated with me as soon as I heard the demo, inspiring me to further craft and mold the track. What appealed to me was the opportunity to imprint my own style onto the song through lyrics, melody, and composition. In the end, we are all very pleased with the outcome," - RarriQUESO.
"Save Your Cry" was mixed and mastered by Chicago based producer and sound engineer Jack Flash.
This collaboration isn't the first success for RarriQUESO and Popkanon. In June 2023, they joined forces with Isiah Ollie (formerly known as “Exclusive”) and producer and artist Stephan Smirou on the reggaeton track "Bar Colombia." Garnering praise from journalists and curators worldwide, it received airplay in over 30 countries. Notably, "Bar Colombia" became the most played song on Radio Latin Amerika in Oslo, Norway, during the summer of 2023. You can stream “Save Your Cry” on Spotify, iTunes, and all other major streaming services. To listen to the song, click here
Popkanon is a songwriting/production company founded by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen in 2020. Their goal is to excite and inspire fans through their music, featuring both up-and-coming and established artists.
Popkanon
Popkanon Sounds LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok