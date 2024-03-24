Fini commends stride towards fulfilling the Auki Road Tarsealing project

Caretaker Malaita Premier Martin Fini has commended the Peoples Republic of China and the National Government for progressing another step towards the implementation of the Auki Road Tarsealing project during the signing of “Minutes of Discussion” on the projects recent feasibility study.

Fini led a high level delegation of his caretaker provincial executive including the Provincial Secretary Eric George to witness the signing ceremony in Honiara on 22 March 2024.

The caretaker Premier highlighted that the Malaita Provincial Government greatly acknowledged the social and economic benefits of the cordial diplomatic relations that existed between the two countries, which resulted in transformative projects within a short span of time.

“As an agency of the national government, my caretaker government and our people profoundly appreciate our friendship within a short period of time that gradually sprouts to fruition,” Fini said.

“We convey our heartfelt gratitude for such a fruitful partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Solomon Islands Government,” he added.

The worsening road conditions in the entire province in past years left people in despair and isolation from accessing better transportation services.

This had prevented rural communities from transporting their products to markets and accessing basic social services such as health and education.

“Today is a jubilant moment for our Malaita Provincial Government and our communities. The vehicle owners and passengers, farmers, pedestrians, motorists, patients, students, teachers, business entrepreneurs, employed and self-employed people in all works of life. We have seen the light with a beacon of hope starting to clear our despair and hopelessness,” Fini said on Friday.

Fini highlighted that the project motivates the Provincial Government to move forward with its urban and regional development infrastructure aspirations by creating a convenient Auki township that connects the four regions of the Province.

“The road network in Malaita plays a significant role in linking our population in urban and rural areas that address their social and economic livelihood needs,” he added.

The caretaker Premier conveyed gratitude on behalf of the people of Malaita to the Government of China and the National Government for leading the way in securing the project regardless of the hindrances created by the previous MARA Executive.

