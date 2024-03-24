Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,446 in the last 365 days.

Fini commends stride towards fulfilling the Auki Road Tarsealing project

Fini commends stride towards fulfilling the Auki Road Tarsealing project

 

Caretaker Malaita Premier Martin Fini has commended the Peoples Republic of China and the National Government for progressing another step towards the implementation of the Auki Road Tarsealing project during the signing of “Minutes of Discussion” on the projects recent feasibility study.

Fini led a high level delegation of his caretaker provincial executive including the Provincial Secretary Eric George to witness the signing ceremony in Honiara on 22 March 2024.

The caretaker Premier highlighted that the Malaita Provincial Government greatly acknowledged the social and economic benefits of the cordial diplomatic relations that existed between the two countries, which resulted in transformative projects within a short span of time.

“As an agency of the national government, my caretaker government and our people profoundly appreciate our friendship within a short period of time that gradually sprouts to fruition,” Fini said.

“We convey our heartfelt gratitude for such a fruitful partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Solomon Islands Government,” he added.

The worsening road conditions in the entire province in past years left people in despair and isolation from accessing better transportation services.

This had prevented rural communities from transporting their products to markets and accessing basic social services such as health and education.

“Today is a jubilant moment for our Malaita Provincial Government and our communities. The vehicle owners and passengers, farmers, pedestrians, motorists, patients, students, teachers, business entrepreneurs, employed and self-employed people in all works of life. We have seen the light with a beacon of hope starting to clear our despair and hopelessness,” Fini said on Friday.

Fini highlighted that the project motivates the Provincial Government to move forward with its urban and regional development infrastructure aspirations by creating a convenient Auki township that connects the four regions of the Province.

“The road network in Malaita plays a significant role in linking our population in urban and rural areas that address their social and economic livelihood needs,” he added.

The caretaker Premier conveyed gratitude on behalf of the people of Malaita to the Government of China and the National Government for leading the way in securing the project regardless of the hindrances created by the previous MARA Executive.

ENDS///

You just read:

Fini commends stride towards fulfilling the Auki Road Tarsealing project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more