Renowned Runner Rob Tétrault Launches "Rob's New Brunswick Run" to Combat cCMV Across the Province

Renowned runner Rob Tétrault embarks on 2024 New Brunswick Run, raising awareness for cCMV and advocating universal screening.

Inspired by Terry Fox, I will run two half marathons per day over 13 days across the province of New Brunswick to raise awareness for congenital CMV, the #1 cause of infant birth defects in Canada.” — Rob Tetrault

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Tétrault, a prominent runner and advocate, is gearing up for his latest endeavor, "Rob's New Brunswick Run," aimed at raising awareness about congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) and advocating for universal newborn screening; this province-wide run seeks to shine a spotlight on the pressing issue of cCMV and catalyze legislative action towards implementing universal screening protocols in New Brunswick. His run will take him through several New Brunswick localities including Moncton with Leg 22 on May 14 2024.Following his widely acclaimed run spanning from the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border to the Manitoba-Ontario border last year, Rob Tétrault garnered national attention, catching the eyes of media and influential figures within the healthcare sector, including Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Dr. Jessica Dunn, pivotal in developing Newborn Screening Ontario's cCMV screening program. Building on the success of his previous initiative, Rob is steadfast in his commitment to furthering awareness and garnering support, this time in New Brunswick.Congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) is Canada's most prevalent infectious cause of congenital disabilities. Early identification and intervention are pivotal in enhancing outcomes for affected infants. In collaboration with the Canadian CMV Foundation, Rob Tétrault is fervently advocating for universal screening for cCMV within New Brunswick and across the broader Maritime region.To bolster Rob's New Brunswick Run 2024 and the overarching mission for universal cCMV screening, individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate in the following capacities:• Join Rob on the Run: Register to accompany Rob on one or multiple legs of his 25-leg journey across New Brunswick.• Sign the Petition: Demonstrate your endorsement for universal cCMV screening by signing the petition, which calls for legislative backing.• Sponsorship Opportunities: Support the success of Rob's New Brunswick Run by exploring sponsorship avenues.• Donate to the Cause: Contribute to the Canadian CMV Foundation to aid critical initiatives to prevent cCMV infections and support affected individuals and families.The Canadian CMV Foundation, a national charity dedicated to preventing congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infections and enhancing the quality of life for those affected in Canada, provides robust backing and resources for Rob's New Brunswick Run.For further information regarding Rob's New Brunswick Run or the Canadian CMV Foundation, please visit https://runwithrob.com/run-with-rob-2024-new-brunswick-bound-a-province-wide-stride-against-ccmv/ About Rob Tétrault:Aside from competing and completing multiple Ironman Triathlons and earning the title of Ironman athlete and multiple marathon runs for charity, Rob Tetrault is also an award winning highly experienced Senior Portfolio Manager from Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group About the Canadian CMV Foundation:The Canadian CMV Foundation is a national charity committed to preventing congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infections and enhancing the quality of life for those affected in Canada. Rob is also the co-founder and trustee of the Canadian CMV foundation, a national charity organization he created which has the mandate of raising awareness and money to eradicate congenital CMV, the #1 cause of infant disability.

