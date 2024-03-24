March 24, 2024

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Maine businesswoman and philanthropist Linda Bean:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Maine businesswoman and philanthropist Linda Bean. Linda’s career included nearly five decades on the board of the iconic company started by her grandfather, L.L.Bean, and successful ventures and investments in Maine’s lobster, real estate and hospitality industries. Linda generously contributed to the arts, to land conservation, to LifeFlight of Maine, and to efforts to restore and rebuild her beloved Port Clyde.