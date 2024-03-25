CellRev, in partnership with Getinge, launches a breakthrough adherent cell expansion platform, Livit ACE
As well as removing a significant amount of single-use consumables from adherent cell culture workflows, Livit ACE can decrease labour costs and reduce the overall cost per dose by more than 50%.
CellRev, an innovative supplier of processing solutions to improve the efficiency of cell manufacturing, has worked in partnership with the global medtech company, Getinge, to bring to market the Livit ACE, a disruptive continuous manufacturing platform to transform cell-based vaccine and therapy manufacturing.
Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions globally with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimise workflows. With the ambition to bring innovative technologies to market, Getinge teamed up with CellRev, for development and commercialisation of an industry-first continuous adherent cell expansion platform. Livit ACE combines the best of CellRev's proprietary processing technologies and Getinge's bioprocessing expertise and equipment into one solution.
The cell therapy market is an emerging field and there are an increasing number of therapies currently undergoing trials, highlighting that demand in the industry is only going to increase. Research shows the global allogeneic cell therapy market, which was valued at $255.6 million in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2030. With a number of the big pharmaceutical companies investing in cell therapy manufacturing facilities, they require the right infrastructure to support it. Continuous processing solutions, such as the Livit ACE platform, can significantly increase efficiency and enhance productivity in existing and future manufacturing facilities.
The parties began work in January 2023 to optimise CellRev’s prototype system for market launch. With design and development complete, the parties are now focused on deploying the Livit ACE and concluding initial customer trials.
The Livit ACE platform is launching in March 2024 and both parties welcome expressions of interest.
Chris Green, Chief Executive Officer at CellRev said: “We have been using Getinge’s equipment for years, so we are thrilled to be working in close collaboration with their team to jointly commercialise the Livit ACE. From day one, we were impressed with Getinge’s vision for future processing technologies and their support has been unwavering. This partnership enables us to get our processes into the hands of therapy developers, CDMOs and biopharmaceutical companies quicker and to empower the industry to meet the projected demand for cell therapies and vaccines.”
Getinge comments: Sean Herdlein, Vice President Bio-processing at Getinge said: “Partnering with an innovative company like CellRev was an easy decision. Both of our companies are dedicated to advancing science and finding ways to speed the development of life saving therapies. CellRev’s technology combined with Getinge’s latest bioreactor systems makes this offering a step-change in continuous processing. We are excited to release this product.”
