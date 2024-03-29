Where the Seams Meet by Patrick Holcomb now available from Acorn Publishing
Debut Novel Interweaves Poignant Family Story with the San Francisco Giants 2014 World Series Run and the Common Thread that Baseball Brings to Fathers and Sons
Patrick Holcomb deftly explores the twists and turns of life and how the relationship between a father and son can be both tumultuous and a touchstone as we experience the uneven innings of our lives.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where the Seams Meet, a contemporary and emotional novel that traces three generations of a family through years of triumph and heartbreak set amid a professional baseball theme, is now available.
— Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic
The book is the debut work of author Patrick Holcomb, who taps into the drama of the San Francisco Giants’ 2014 World Series battle against the Kansas City Royals as the backdrop for this tale that will appeal to families and baseball fans alike.
Like the 108 stitches of red thread that pull together the cowhide cover of every Major League Baseball, Where the Seams Meet wraps its story tightly around the Romano family, centered on Santa Rosa firefighter Frank Romano and his son, Danny.
After fleeing 1970s San Francisco to escape the shadow of his abusive father, Frank struggles to balance his own career with the demands of raising his talented but challenging son. Determined to transcend his tortured past, Frank bridges the growing chasm between them the only way he knows how: through baseball.
Danny’s meteoric rise on the diamond draws father and son together, but a shared passion for the game can carry them only so far. When life throws the Romanos a series of knee-buckling curve balls, not even the sport they love can strengthen the withering ties that bind.
As the thrilling seventh game of the 2014 World Series unfolds and chance offers them one last swing at redemption, father and son must confront their intermingled traumas to finally answer the question that torments them both: Is there life after baseball?
“In his debut novel, Patrick Holcomb deftly explores the twists and turns of life, what it means to root for the ultimate outcome, and how the relationship between a father and son can be both tumultuous and a touchstone as we experience the uneven innings of our lives,” says Andrew Baggarly, Giants beat writer for The Athletic.
“With a wink to some Giants icons and the Bay Area geography, Patrick’s novel might break your heart one page and make you want to play catch with your father the next page,” says Josh Suchon, author of This Gracious Season: Barry Bonds & the Greatest Year in Baseball.
About the Author
Patrick Holcomb, recently retired as a major after a 20-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps that included service in Afghanistan and elsewhere around the globe, is currently a program manager for a defense industry contractor. No stranger to accomplishing hard things, he has run marathons on every continent and climbed some of the world’s highest peaks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn University and an MBA from Norwich University. Patrick lives in San Diego and has a daughter in high school.
Where the Seams Meet is available on Amazon, Google Books, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and other online retailers.
