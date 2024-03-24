Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,458 in the last 365 days.

Re: 1358 VT Route 9W Searsburg

Roadway should now be clear of all hazards.

From: Sheehan, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 24, 2024 2:32 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 1358 VT Route 9W Searsburg

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Please expect delays in the area of 1358 VT Route 9 W due to a TT Unit being pulled back on the roadway. 

 

Please drive carefully.

You just read:

Re: 1358 VT Route 9W Searsburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more