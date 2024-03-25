Digital Hands Earns 2024 Tampa Bay Times Gold Top Workplaces Award
Digital Hands was named a Gold Top Workplaces winner by the Tampa Bay Times, underscoring its commitment to a people first approach.
This nomination underscores our 'One Team, One Fight' ethos and the collective dedication of our incredible employees who elevate Digital Hands from a mere workplace to a community.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Hands has been honored as a 2024 Gold Top Workplace by Tampa Bay Times, recognizing the company's commitment to fostering a meaningful, supportive, and dynamic work environment. Employees were invited to anonymously evaluate Digital Hands across key areas such as organizational integrity, inclusivity, compensation, transparency, recognition, and interdepartmental collaboration.
— Beth Brady, Senior Director of Human Resources at Digital Hands
Digital Hands, an industry leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), is celebrated for its innovative approach and commitment to client satisfaction. The Top Workplaces award, based on a thorough and objective process that utilizes solely quantitative employee feedback, offers an accurate measure of a company's culture and practices. With over 23 million surveys collected from more than 70,000 organizations, Digital Hands’ Gold Top Workplaces nomination signifies its dedication to cultivating a positive and impactful work environment where employees feel celebrated, included, and empowered to grow in their respective field.
“We are incredibly proud to be distinguished as a premier workplace in Tampa”, says Beth Brady, Senior Director of Human Resources at Digital Hands. “This nomination underscores our 'One Team, One Fight' ethos and the collective dedication of our incredible employees who elevate Digital Hands from a mere workplace to a community. It reaffirms our commitment to nurturing an environment where innovation flourishes, and every team member feels not just supported, but inspired to reach new heights in their career."
Digital Hands employees enjoy competitive compensation, comprehensive healthcare plans, training opportunities, personal skills development, and consideration for professional advancement across the entire organization. Beyond these employee benefits, Digital Hands perks include a generous 401(k) match and employer HSA contributions, floating holidays, year-round wellness events and incentives, service bonus days off, and paid parental leave, to name a few. Employees may work remotely or work from the company’s state-of-the-art security operations facilities in prime locations.
To join our team of cybersecurity experts and Get There First™ - every time, visit https://www.digitalhands.com/careers.
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers’ most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization’s existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today’s latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry-leading approach to customer success and satisfaction, visit https://www.digitalhands.com.
Ashden Kaibney
Digital Hands
pr@digitalhands.com
+1 813-229-8324
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn